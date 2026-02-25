‘Not Taking It for Granted’: PGA Tour Pro, 50, Makes Shocking Senior Tour Leap at 50

Apart from Tiger Woods, there’s one more Masters champion who turned 50 and became eligible for the PGA Tour Champions 2026. And while this milestone birthday signals a slowdown for some, for him, it opened the door to even more competitive golf. Veteran golfer Zach Johnson says that the next stage deserves the same respect that defined his PGA Tour career.

“I am invigorated to go out there and not take a head cover off on a par-4,” Johnson shared. “I’m not taking it for granted. I feel like I’ve earned my diploma, and I’m gonna make the jump to greener pastures, more or less.”

Zach Johnson turned 50 on February 24, 2026, and he has wasted no time in stepping up.

He will make his senior circuit debut at the 2026 James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational.

The American professional slipped into the iconic green jacket in 2007. He carded rounds of 71-73-76-69 to finish 1-over par 289. This helped him get a 2-stroke victory over runner-ups Retief Goosen, Rory Sabbatini, and Tiger Woods. Apart from that, he also won The Open Championship 2015 and 10 other PGA Tour events.

Imago MCKINNEY, TX – MAY 03: Zach Johnson USA talks to his ball as it flies in the air on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA, Golf Herren CJ CUP Byron Nelson on May 3, 2024, at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, TX. Photo by David Buono/Icon Sportswire GOLF: MAY 03 PGA CJ CUP Byron Nelson EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon240503099

The 12x PGA Tour winner emphasized that he is not taking this opportunity for granted. Instead, he is feeling more competitive.

This underscores the work ethic he has followed since the very beginning of his professional career. He has played in at least 17 PGA Tour events over 22 consecutive seasons. This longevity and consistency were also reflected in his performance at Augusta National last year, where he finished T8 alongside Corey Conners, Jason Day, and Xander Schauffele.

Now, he wants to bring that same longevity and competitiveness to the senior circuit.

“I think part of me is like, man, I still feel like I got a lot of really good golf in front of me, and I’d love to do that against the best,” he added.

He also acknowledges that it is important for him to stay healthy. And that’s how he plans to play the full schedule on the PGA Tour Champions starting next week from the James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational. Meanwhile, he also plans to play a few events on the PGA Tour.

This includes the John Deere Classic and the RSM Classic. He also has lifetime eligibility to play the Masters and the Open Championship until he is 60.

That mindset did not appear overnight.

He has built it over two decades of competing on golf’s biggest stages. In fact, it’s the same respect that has long guided Zach Johnson in his preparation for the game’s most demanding moments.

An attitude built on gratitude, not expectations

For Zach Johnson, perspective has become a competitive tool. He doesn’t see it as a mere afterthought.

Speaking to The Athletic, the 2x major champion once explained that gratitude plays a central role in his approach to elite competition like the Masters Tournament. It still carries emotional weight, and the American profession believes acknowledging that privilege helps him stay grounded.

Over the years, he learnt that he should not let golf results define his identity. That’s because scores can fluctuate and form can fade away. They can undermine his confidence if everything hinges on a single number on a card.

Zach Johnson instead views golf as a part of his life. This mindset allows him to compete without any pressure, even at the Masters.

He has built that perspective through routines focused on breathing, visualization, and reflection. The 12x PGA Tour winner uses these routines to remind himself that preparation has already been done. Gratitude, in this sense, becomes a stabilizer.

As Zach Johnson steps onto the PGA Tour Champions, he will take that same outlook with him. He appreciates the chance to compete against strong fields and on meaningful stages.