‘Nothing Bad to Say’: Eugenio Chacarra Takes the High Road on LIV Golf Exit After $4M DP World Tour Event Win

Eugenio Chacarra could have used his post-round press conference in New Delhi to settle scores with the league that once signed him. He chose gratitude instead. Hours after winning the DP World India Championship, the Spaniard summed up his view of LIV Golf in four words.

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“Nothing bad to say,” he said.

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During the press conference, a reporter asked Chacarra about his decision to join LIV Golf at a young age and how difficult it had been to rebuild his career after leaving the league.

“When I left LIV I wanted to be in majors, be in Ryder Cups, win tournaments on the DP World Tour, be on the PGA Tour. That’s what I dream of since I was little,” Eugenio Chacarra answered.

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“As one of the best amateurs in the world, they offered me something that I couldn’t say,” he revealed. “I’m very thankful for that. My time there was great. It helped a lot things for my career. I can have a great team surrounding me thank you to LIV. I can have travel a little better. I can go to nicer hotels. I can give my family and my future family a great life.”

In 2022, Chacarra joined LIV Golf and left after 2024 after his 3-year contract expired.

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“So I’m always grateful to LIV. Nothing bad to say. My time was done,”he said. “Decided with my team and family that the next step was ready for me.”

He framed LIV as the starting point for a plan, with money and travel conditions that helped his family. He also described the departure as a joint decision, and the reported circumstances were more complicated.

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The win came after a long day for Chacarra. Weather delays meant he had to play 25 holes on Sunday. He shot a bogey-free 63 in the third round before finishing with a 70 to win by two shots over New Zealand’s Daniel Hillier. Chacarra finished 21 under par. The tournament had a $4 million prize fund, and he earned $680,000 for the win. It was his third victory in 2026, following his wins at the KLM Open and the Italian Open.

Eugenio Chacarra was a standout at Oklahoma State and reached No. 2 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, one spot behind Ludvig Aberg. He turned professional with LIV in 2022. That year he won LIV’s Bangkok event, beating Patrick Reed by three shots. Reed is the same player he has now passed in the Race to Dubai.

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The later years were harder. He finished 2024 ranked lower in LIV standings, with one top-10 finish in 13 individual events. After 2024, his contract was not retained by Sergio Garcia’s Fireballs team. Reports at the time said he decided not to seek a new LIV contract and would try for the PGA Tour.

“When I joined LIV, they promised OWGR and majors,” he told Flushing It Golf.

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He also said he saw what winning does on the PGA Tour, and that “On LIV, nothing changes, there is only money.”

Even then, he mixed criticism with thanks. He said he was thankful for everything LIV had given him. The Delhi comments are consistent with that. His emphasis has shifted from what LIV did not deliver to what it did.

The road back was slow. He served a one-year suspension from the PGA Tour for most of 2025. He broke through on the DP World Tour in March 2025 with a win at the Hero Indian Open. That earned him a DP World Tour card through 2027.

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This year has been his best. He won the KLM Open by one stroke over Oliver Lindell. He then won the Italian Open by five shots, which earned him his first invitation to The Open. He played his first major at the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst. Chacarra is now top of the Race to Dubai, ahead of Reed, who had held the lead for about seven months. The top 10 in the standings not already exempt earn PGA Tour cards for the following year.

He also has the Ryder Cup in view. The 2027 matches at Adare Manor are 12 months away, and the win sends a message to European captain Luke Donald. Players must be DP World Tour members to be eligible for Europe’s team.

His comments come as LIV is in trouble. The league filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September after Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund said it would withdraw funding after the 2026 season. On October 12, the DP World Tour announced it would bar LIV members from its events in 2027.

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Three events remain: the Abu Dhabi Championship from November 5 and the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai a week later, after a stop in Korea. Eugenio Chacarra will be among the favorites. His answer in Delhi suggests he has already made peace with how he got here.