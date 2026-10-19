‘Nothing But Amazing’: NFL Star Aaron Rodgers’ Private Acts of Kindness for Struggling Pro Golfers Gets Unveiled

Aaron Rodgers has built a reputation as one of the NFL’s most recognizable figures. But during a Golf Subpar interview from March 2025, Monday Q Info’s Ryan French revealed a lesser-known side of the quarterback. According to French, Rodgers privately helped players facing financial difficulties. He ensured they received assistance without drawing public attention.

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The story is circulating again after Josh Chambers, Director of Process at TerrapinHoops, shared French’s remarks on X.

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“He wants to keep this on the down low, so now I’m going to tell it on the podcast. But I would put out, I’ve tried my best to help players if they get their car stolen or they need money, whatever,” French said.

He then went on to explain how Rodgers used to connect with him to help pro golfers.

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“And he’d just message me and be like, ‘Hey, is this a good dude or a good player?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah.’ And he would either Venmo me money, and then I would Venmo the player, or he would do it anonymously on GoFundMe. And yeah, he’s been amazingly awesome,” he added. “He’s helped my foundation a few times. He’s just, again, public persona and private, think what you want about Aaron, but my experience with him has been nothing but amazing.”

French traced the relationship back to May 2020, when he streamed the Scottsdale Open during the COVID-19 disruption. At the time, he noticed Aaron Rodgers’ name among the viewers watching his broadcast.

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The golf journalist initially assumed the account was fake. But a message from Rodgers a few weeks later changed that impression.

Ryan French’s account described no publicly announced sponsorship program or formal application process. Instead, the assistance appeared to happen on a case-by-case basis. French identified players in difficulty and Rodgers offered support privately.

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His remarks offer a personal account of Rodgers’ generosity rather than an independent verification of every reported donation.

The story also highlights the financial pressure facing golfers outside the sport’s most lucrative tournaments. Reaching the PGA Tour can require years of competition, travel, qualifying events, accommodation expenses and other costs, often before a player earns a dependable income.

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A September 2025 report by Monday Q Info illustrated the challenge through professional golfer Jhared Hack’s projected expenses for pursuing PGA Tour and DP World Tour qualifying schools. Hack estimated that progressing through all three main stages of both qualifying processes could cost approximately $25,000.

That figure reflected Hack’s individual estimate, not a universal budget, but it shows how an unexpected expense can disrupt a golfer’s plans. Travel, equipment, entry fees, and everyday living costs can quickly become difficult to manage when tournament earnings remain uncertain.

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Ben Griffin has also noted the financial strain pro golfers face. He himself was in debt and on the verge of giving up on playing the game professionally before he actually made it.

Ryan French’s account suggests Rodgers understood that some players needed immediate financial assistance to keep pursuing their ambitions. His reported contributions offered a way to address individual circumstances without attaching his name to every act of generosity.

Rodgers’ reported assistance to golfers also fits into a broader history of philanthropy. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he established the Aaron Rodgers Small-Business COVID-19 Fund with the North Valley Community Foundation. He initially contributed $500,000 before increasing his personal contribution to $1 million. With additional support, the fund ultimately distributed approximately $1.6 million to help 159 locally owned restaurants and retailers.

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In 2024, Rodgers also donated $50,000 to the foundation’s wildfire relief efforts as the Park Fire affected Northern California. Separately, his foundation established the Aaron Rodgers NorCal Fire Recovery Fund in 2018 with an initial $1 million contribution following the Camp Fire.

These documented initiatives differ from the private golfer assistance French described. However, they provide further context for Rodgers’ charitable activities.

Rodgers is also an established participant in celebrity golf events. In February 2023, he partnered with Canadian professional Ben Silverman to win the amateur-team competition at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The pair finished at 26 under par, one stroke ahead of Peter Malnati and Don Colleran. Weather shortened the competition to 54 holes.

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The victory demonstrated Rodgers’ enthusiasm for the sport.

With Chambers’ recent post putting the remarks back in circulation, an account first shared in 2025 is getting renewed attention. And for golfers trying to keep their professional dreams alive, French’s description of Rodgers’ behind-the-scenes generosity offers a welcome reminder that support can come from unexpected places.