‘Nothing Is More Insulting’: LPGA Legend Calls Out Her Parents’ Double Standard With Her and Their Grandkids

Michelle Wie West became a mom on June 19, 2020, when she gave birth to her first child, Makenna Kamalei Yoona West. Ever since then, she has seen a side of her parents that feels strangely unfamiliar. Her parents, once strict and full of expectations, have become far more relaxed with their grandchildren. For Michelle Wie West, that contrast carries an added layer of irony, given how demanding and highly scrutinized her own childhood was.

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That realization sparked a candid reaction from Wie West on the Style of Play Show. She reflected on the striking difference between being raised by her parents and watching them take on their roles as grandparents.

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“Oh, you have no idea. And the full like, they just forget. And something, nothing is more insulting than when you’re like, wow, that’s different. And they’re like, what do you mean? I was like that with you. I’m like, okay. Like just full amnesia when it comes to how they raise you. Yes. My dad took my daughter to a golf lesson. And he just was like sitting by like the outdoor bar drinking a beer, watching her like in a golf. I was like, wow, that’s different,” Michelle Wie West said.

“I was like, wow. He’s like, I’m good. I’m good. You know, but it’s really funny. Like, it’s so cute watching your parents like grandparent, but it’s also the most infuriating thing ever. So I’m like, show your real self. Do it. Show them what you really are.”

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Michelle Wie West has admitted numerous times that her relationship with her parents is unique. Because of their Asian roots, her parents were very strict but equally caring. In a 2025 interview, she said she is trying hard not to be like her parents, but it is hard.

In fact, she even admitted having childhood trauma because she had to lead a double life where she had to present herself as very strong in front of others. Then there was a time when she was forced to play piano, which she hated the most. She described feeling fractured emotionally and said mental health wasn’t talked about when she was growing up.

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The American professional has tried to be more lenient with her kids. Therefore, since Michelle Wie West stepped back from competitive golf, she has tried to spend more time with her kids. She’s even talked about sharing her work stories with Makenna at bedtime.

But her parents have become lenient with their grandchildren, too. In contrast, her father, Byung-Wook “B.J.” Wie, was unusually strict with her. Being an immigrant parent, he also acted as an early coach and constant companion for Michelle Wie West. He introduced her to golf at age 4 and even caddied for her through 2003.

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During Stanford, her family’s hovering reputation drew skepticism, but the dynamic matured into partnership—her parents learned to trust her judgment. In college, she learned to fend for herself. The five-time LPGA winner also noted that her parents began to trust her judgment more. She called their relationship one of growing mutual respect rather than pure protection.

But Michelle Wie West has tried to be different from her parents. She has leaned into a witty, self-aware, mom-humor persona, which we have seen on social media and in interviews. She frequently posts playful reels and captions that poke fun at parenting, caffeine addiction, and the chaos of life with small kids and big dogs. One viral-style post joked about “Day 4 of cutting caffeine” while she pretended to slice a coffee cup with a knife and fork, drawing laughs from fellow LPGA players like Jessica Korda.

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That comedic tone extends to how she talks about family dynamics. As she revealed, her parents are no longer the strict gatekeepers of her childhood. Instead, they have become chill grandparents sipping beers at golf lessons, which she teases mercilessly.