‘Nowhere Else to Go’: Golf Insider Details Harsh Reality LIV Golfers Face Amid Financial Turmoil

LIV Golf is entering its most uncertain phase yet. The league first shook professional golf with eye-watering contracts and record-breaking purses. Now that the PIF is finally pulling its funding, how does it plan to keep players invested? Well, a reporter at Front Office Sports’ answer explains the tough predicament of LIV golfers.

“Well, for some players, it’s really nowhere else to go, right? If they’re banned from the PGA Tour for a year and the DP World Tour is not that attractive, then their only hope is to hope that LIV Golf works out and they’ll take whatever paychecks they can get,” David Rumsey said on Trey Wingo’s show on June 11, 2026, when the host asked him about the rebel league’s pitches to professionals.

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“I keep hearing, you know, there are pitches with Bryson that, you know, he’s part of the business plan. He’s part of what we’re doing here. You know, are they going to offer him equity in the new LIV Golf? I don’t know what that equity would be worth, right? But that’s something that’s happening on the PGA Tour with the player equity program. You know, the PGA Tour wants their players to think of themselves as owners. And you’re kind of starting to hear that from LIV Golf, too. So maybe that’s just the new era for golf.”

LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil is trying everything to keep the league afloat in 2027 and beyond. He recently claimed that he has tens of investor pitches to get investments worth $250 to $350 million. However, nothing is certain, and the bankruptcy rumors only make things worse.

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But even if LIV Golf makes it to 2027, it will probably lessen the number of events and the prize money. Reports suggest that instead of 14 events, the league will play only 10 annually, a significant reduction from the current $30 million purse. But despite that, many golfers may continue in the league because they have no other option.

The PGA Tour has banned defectors for a year, and even if it lifts the ban, golfers will have to get their PGA Tour card. They can either get this through Q-School or from the DP World Tour, unless the PGA Tour makes any special exceptions, like with Brooks Koepka. But even if the tour decides that, only DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, and maybe Cameron Smith are likely to get that special treatment.

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In contrast, the DP World Tour could allow LIV golfers to play its events. However, the pay on the DP World Tour is not that lucrative.

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Suppose the prize pool for LIV Golf events declines; it could still range from $10 million to $15 million. This is still more than the money available at most DP World Tour events. In fact, it will still match the prize money of Track 2 events on the PGA Tour. Therefore, many professionals would want the breakaway league to continue despite the low pay. And LIV golfers have conveyed this message only to Scott O’Neil and the league through their support.

Anirban Lahiri revealed he knows at least a dozen professionals who would rather retire than return to the PGA Tour. Similarly, Dustin Johnson said, “Long LIV Golf,” when asked his opinion about bankruptcy rumors.

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Bryson DeChambeau is, in fact, even partaking in investor pitches to make things work.

“I’m giving all I can to make it happen, and if it doesn’t, it doesn’t happen,” he said during a media press conference at LIV Golf Korea.

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O’Neil has been making moves to keep LIV golfers’ hopes alive.

LIV Golf 2.0 initiative brings management changes

Recently, LIV Golf made some major management changes to work through investor pitches. The biggest is Richard Marsh, a top player negotiator since the league’s inception, who will now act as Scott O’Neil’s advisor. His skills and expertise, which he used to attract and get professionals, will now help bring in new investors.

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Besides that, the league has implemented changes to the Majesticks GC’s management. Earlier, Ollie Banks and James Dunkley were co-managing the team. Now, Banks has moved to be a senior authority on player recruitment and championship product. Dunkley is now the sole general manager of Majesticks and the UK’s regional managing director.

Finally, Chris Bentley has become Global Managing Director.

As LIV Golf reshuffles its leadership team and seeks fresh capital, those moves underscore just how important the next few months could be for the league’s future. For players with limited alternatives outside the circuit, the success or failure of LIV Golf 2.0 may determine where they compete and how much they earn in the years ahead.