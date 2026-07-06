‘Obviously Sucks’: Ben Kohles Left Heartbroken as Chris Gotterup Crushes PGA Tour Title Hopes

Ben Kohles came to the John Deere Classic, chasing the first PGA Tour win of his career. He was fresh off a victory at the BMW Charity Pro-Am on the Korn Ferry Tour just a month earlier. It was a result he later pointed out that fueled his motivation at the TPC Deere Run. So, for most of Sunday, he looked like he would make it to the top. But late mistakes turned things around as he handed the title to Chris Gotterup instead. Speaking to the media later, Kohles did not sugarcoat his feelings.

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“Yeah, tough way to finish, especially how I played all day. Even on the back nine, letting a few holes get away, but I bounced right back and made birdies right after. I’m proud of the way I played. I played awesome all week. You know, it obviously sucks to just have that happen on the last hole. But hey, you know, I learned a lot about myself. Me and my caddie are doing such a good job, and it’s only going to make me better going forward,” Kohles said.

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It was more than a disappointing finish for Kohles (68), who two years ago bogeyed the final hole at the Byron Nelson and lost in a playoff. This time, he birdied 16 to draw level with Gotterup at 20-under, then just missed a 15-footer for birdie on the par-5 17th that would’ve given him the lead outright. Then came 18.

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Image Courtesy: Ben Kohles, Instagram

His drive split the fairway, but he got over the ball too fast and pulled it left, watching it bound off the hill and disappear into the water. He took his drop by the green, and caught a genuine break when his stance ended up on a sprinkler head, letting him drop on the fringe and putt rather than chip. But the par putt that would’ve forced a playoff never really threatened the hole. It stayed right the entire way and pulled up about 3 feet short.

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That miss turned a share of second with Max Homa into a three-way tie, a $316,800 difference in prize money. Kohles said afterward he’d been torn between an 8-iron and a 9-iron on his approach from the 18th fairway.

“I hit an 8 iron and thought 9 was going to be too short and thought if I hit, you know, a full 8, it could have a chance of going over. So I was just trying to hit kind of a three-quarter punch shot. Yeah, just tugged it a little and obviously ended up in the water,” Ben Kohles admitted at the conference.

Later, Kohles also admitted the pressure was high, but he still believed the tournament was his to finish right up until the water ball changed everything.