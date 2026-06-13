OccuNet Classic 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

The newly renovated La Paloma course made its debut on the Korn Ferry Tour this week. And for the 156 players competing for $1,000,000 at the OccuNet Classic, the bigger prize is the 500 points that could decide their PGA Tour future.

Winner payout breakdown

The winner of the 2026 OccuNet Classic will earn $180,000 from the tournament’s $1,000,000 purse.

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1 $180,000 2 $90,000 3 $60,000 4 $45,000 5 $38,000 6 $34,500 7 $32,000 8 $29,500 9 $27,500 10 $25,500 11 $23,650 12 $22,000 13 $20,500 14 $19,000 15 $18,000 16 $17,000 17 $16,000 18 $15,000 19 $14,000 20 $13,000 21 $12,150 22 $11,350 23 $10,550 24 $9,750 25 $9,000 26 $8,530 27 $8,100 28 $7,700 29 $7,400 30 $7,100 31 $6,850 32 $6,650 33 $6,450 34 $6,250 35 $6,050 36 $5,850 37 $5,650 38 $5,450 39 $5,250 40 $5,150 41 $5,050 42 $4,950 43 $4,850 44 $4,750 45 $4,650 46 $4,550 47 $4,500 48 $4,450 49 $4,400 50 $4,350 51 $4,300 52 $4,260 53 $4,240 54 $4,220 55 $4,200 56 $4,180 57 $4,160 58 $4,140 59 $4,120 60 $4,100 61 $4,080 62 $4,060 63 $4,040 64 $4,020 65 $4,000

How the 2026 OccuNet Classic field is playing out

Tascosa’s La Paloma is a new Korn Ferry stop, so there is no multi-year scoring history to lean on. The links-style course features dramatic elevation changes, natural rock outcroppings, native rough, and several lakes and stretches over 7,000 yards.

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Well, that kind of setup penalizes anyone. There are 11 former PGA Tour winners in the field, and with the course recently renovated, players are basically solving it anew, which could keep the leaderboard tight through the weekend.

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And then, we have the points race. Beyond the hefty prize money, the winner will earn 500 Korn Ferry Tour points and around 15 OWGR points. The top 20 players on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List at the end of the year will secure their PGA TOUR cards for the next year. Meanwhile, the No. 1 player will gain exemptions into the following year’s PLAYERS Championship and U.S. Open.

A field loaded with winners, and U.S. Open plans on deck

The list contains eleven past PGA Tour winners—led by Ryan Palmer, who has four titles—who have a combined total of 23 wins. 55 more golfers have won on the Korn Ferry Tour before, with 79 wins between them. Robby Shelton has the most wins (4) to his name.

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Then there are the new golfers. Nine of the top 10 from the 2026 PGA Tour University class have made Korn Ferry debuts this week, including Texans Christiaan Maas and Luke Potter. Four players—Cole Hammer, Robbie Higgins, James Nicholas, and Jake Peacock—also qualified for the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills next week, giving them extra reason to play freely here first.

So far, the new guys are delivering. Wyatt Provence, ranked No. 5 on that PGA Tour University list, fired a 63 in round three to climb 56 spots into a share of fourth at -7. Christiaan Maas sits T59 at even par after carding a 70 in round three, while Jase Summy and Jay Card III are mid-pack at around -4 and -2. Up top, Chan Kim leads at -9 after rounds of 66-65, with Travis Trace and Cole Sherwood tied a shot back at -8.

Meanwhile, Ryan Palmer, who was looking good on paper, has missed the cut.

Now it will be interesting to see who takes the paycheck home.