Officials Accused of Favoring Rory McIlroy as PGA Tour Star Gets Timed at Renaissance Club

Everything was going right for the new PGA Tour star until it wasn’t! He caught fire on Friday with a stunning 61 that tied the course record, taking full advantage of the week’s easiest playing conditions. But what’s really turning heads is how he’s managed to stay at the top when things got much tougher. And that’s none other than Chris Gotterup. On Saturday, under pressure and in far more difficult weather, Gotterup shook off a slow start and held his ground with an even-par finish to stay tied for the lead. During Sunday’s round, he nearly jarred an ace, hitting the flagstick and adding to what’s already been a standout performance.

But then things suddenly changed in the final round. As mentioned on Underdog Golf’s Twitter, Chris Gotterup was put on the clock. That means tournament officials thought he was playing too slowly, so they began timing each of his shots. If he took too long, he risked getting a warning or even a penalty. It was extra pressure right when he was trying to hold on to his lead.

Being put on the clock can break a player’s rhythm, force rushed decisions, and increase pressure, especially in a tight final round. For someone like Gotterup, still gaining experience, it can lead to mental distractions, rushed swings, and potential mistakes at the worst time. Some fans now believe the timing of this decision was questionable, suggesting it may have been made to give Rory McIlroy, who was tied for second, a slight edge in the closing stretch.

Fans React as Gotterup Gets Put on the Clock

Comments like “fix is in for Rory!” and “It’s very obvious that the commentators want Rory to win. Sad.” The coverage kept praising Rory’s calm under pressure while barely giving credit to Gotterup’s gritty performance. With Rory being a huge fan favorite and playing on European soil, some viewers believe the spotlight was never really meant for anyone else.

Another fan added, “Doing that with four holes to play as the guy tries to close out one of the best to ever do it? Questionable decision IMO” They felt the timing of the call was too convenient and accused the officials of favoring Rory throughout the round. Such a pressure-inducing call was made right as Gotterup was trying to close out a career-defining win against a golfing legend. Many see it as a questionable move that could have disrupted his focus and momentum at a critical moment during the 9 million event.

The real question now is, can Gotterup block out the noise, rise above the pressure, and finish the job by taking down Rory McIlroy on his home turf?