In 2022, Scottie Scheffler had his breakthrough and started dominating the sport. During that stretch, he claimed his first PGA Tour victory, won his first Masters, and ascended to World No. 1. Since then, Scheffler has added 21 more PGA Tour victories and four major championships to his resume, reclaiming the world No. 1 ranking in 2023 after brief stretches atop the rankings for Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm, and holding it for most of the time since. Naturally, such sustained success has made him a major focus of media attention. However, 19-year-old Blades Brown believes the media’s fascination with Scheffler has turned into obsession.

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“I think it’s funny, the media, whenever Scottie is on the cut line, is like ‘oh no, something’s wrong,’” Brown said on The Loop podcast.

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Brown, earned a sponsor’s exemption to play alongside the 29-year-old Scheffler and Si Woo Kim in the final round of The American Express in January. Brown finished tied for 18th, while Scheffler cruised to a comfortable victory at 27-under par. Brown’s perception of the media appears to have been shaped largely by what followed.

After that victory, Scheffler endured something of a drought, despite continuing to post strong results. He recorded five runner-up finishes during the season, but another victory remained elusive. That stretch prompted plenty of discussion in the media about Scheffler’s form and what might be preventing him from winning again.

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Brown, however, has his own theory about why Scheffler remained such a constant talking point despite his impressive results.

“It’s because he’s set such a high standard at the level of golf he can play,” Brown added. “I just think consistency is a really challenging thing to do in golf, and it’s one thing I’m really striving for.”

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Scheffler, however, did not remain winless. He returned to the winner’s circle dominantly at the St. Jude Championship last month before rallying to claim the Tour Championship title. And because he had held a commanding lead in the FedEx Cup standings throughout the season, Scheffler also secured the FedEx Cup.

In doing so, Scheffler also dethroned 15-time major winner Tiger Woods on the PGA Tour’s career earnings list for the No. 1 position. Woods held the spot since 2000, making Scheffler’s achievement even more significant. Regardless, this isn’t the first time Brown has spoken about playing alongside Scheffler in the event.

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Blades Brown enjoyed his front-row seat to Scottie Scheffler

On Sunday, during the event, Brown was tied with Scottie Scheffler and one stroke behind Si Woo Kim, with a chance to become the second-youngest player to win on the PGA Tour. Although a 2-over 74 dropped him to a tie for 18th, the Nashville native walked away with plenty to remember.

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“I have so much to take away from this week,” Brown said. “Getting to play with Scottie Scheffler in the final group at 18 years old—I had to pinch myself a couple of times just to make sure … this was real.”

More than the result, Brown cherished the opportunity to watch Scheffler up close.

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“One of the coolest things that I learned today was how underrated Scottie Scheffler’s short game is,” he said, praising the champion’s wedge control, spin, and putting.

Brown, who nearly created history by shooting 59 but missed a putt, also appreciated Scheffler’s encouragement throughout the round.

“He talked to me numerous times throughout the round and was giving me a lot of encouragement, so it was awesome.”

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It appears Brown would have paid to compete with Scottie Scheffler. And his own admiration for the World No. 1 reflects why the media has remained focused on Scheffler.