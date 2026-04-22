“Okay to Lash Out”: Nelly Korda Makes Controversial Statement Days After Max Homa’s Angry Outburst

Golf has always had an uneasy relationship with on-course anger. Fans expect composure, and sponsors want clean images. However, at the Chevron Championship press conference, Nelly Korda walked into that conversation and said something that not everyone was ready to hear.

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When asked about how athletes handle finishing second, Korda did not sugarcoat her own past.

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“I’ve gone through it a couple of times where I stormed off the golf course finishing second,” she told the media. “I think it’s okay to lash out sometimes and not act the proper way.”

When directly asked whether lashing out is bad, her answer was simply: “No.”

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She reasoned that emotional outbursts are part of learning who you want to be as an athlete and that seeing your own reactions helps you course-correct over time.

Imago LAS VEGAS, NV – APRIL 05: LPGA, Golf Damen golfer Nelly Korda walks the first hole during the final round of the Aramco Championship on April 5, 2026, at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire GOLF: APR 05 LPGA Aramco Championship EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon26040518

The reason those words carry extra weight right now is context. Korda knows what pressure feels like firsthand. In mid-2024, after a six-win streak, she missed three straight cuts, including an opening 80 at the U.S. Women’s Open and a career-worst 81 at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. She lived that spiral publicly.

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Her comments landed just days after Max Homa threw his club on the 15th hole at the 2026 RBC Heritage. However, he later said he isn’t proud of what he did.

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At the 2022 QBE Shootout, Homa played alongside Korda and walked away calling her “the Tiger Woods of the LPGA Tour,” saying he was amazed that she does not win every week. That context makes it harder to ignore that both names are now attached to the same conversation about on-course behavior.

Homa is not the only top name to lose control on a course. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, known for his calm demeanor, threw his ball into a lake at the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational after missing a par putt on the 18th. He had similar moments at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge and the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst, where he was caught on camera tossing and slamming clubs. These incidents show that frustration at the elite level is not rare; it is just rarely acknowledged so openly.

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What makes the two-time major champion’s statement mildly controversial is not the emotion behind it, but the framing. Telling an audience that lashing out is okay is more complicated when athletes are role models, especially for young girls who look up to Nelly Korda. She admitted she considers “being a good role model to kids,” but the statement still raised questions about the line between human emotion and professional conduct.

To her credit, Nelly Korda did not position lashing out as a goal. The nuance was there. Whether it got lost in the headline is a fair question.

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Imago Nelly Korda USA, AUGUST 6, 2021 – Golf : Women s Individual Stroke Play Round 3 on 18th hole during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Olympische Spiele, Olympia, OS at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Saitama, Japan. Noxthirdxpartyxsales PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxJPN 166651952

Beyond the on-course behavior debate, Korda had plenty to smile about heading into the week.

Champions dinner, pond tradition, and Nelly Korda’s Chevron memories

Nelly Korda said a lot of good things about the Champions Dinner the night before and gave Chef Thomas Keller credit for it. She had been to both Per Se and Surf Club Miami, so she knew exactly what Keller could do. She said that Mao Saigo’s menu curation made the evening truly special.

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The 27-year-old was refreshingly honest about the temporary pool that replaced the famous Poppie’s Pond jump. She said that the change in tradition will cause some people to disagree, but she praised Chevron and the LPGA for keeping it alive. Her decision was easy: if she lifts the trophy from Thursday to Sunday, she is going to jump in no matter what.

It was clear that the Champions Dinner stories meant something to her, too. The golfer said that the legends across the room were loud, animated, and telling stories that everyone was listening to while she sat at the current players’ table. It felt like a real passing of the torch to hear Pat Bradley and Lydia Ko talk.

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What she cared about most was that everything said that night stayed in the room. That privacy is what makes those dinners feel real rather than like a show, and for Nelly Korda, who has won the Chevron Championship before, it’s clearly one of the best parts of the week leading up to the tournament on April 23.