Older Sister Jessica Shows Nelly Korda’s Hidden Nature With 8-Word Birthday Message

If you’ve followed the Korda sisters for more than a few LPGA rounds, you know they’re not just elite athletes—they’re absolute characters off the course. And on Nelly Korda’s birthday, older sister Jessica Korda served up a reminder that the World No.1 isn’t all steely focus and major-winning form. In fact, she might just be the biggest “goober” in the family.



Jessica’s Instagram Story for Nelly’s birthday wasn’t some glam tribute or highlight reel of birdies. Nope. It was a snapshot of Nelly riding a children’s rocking horse, knees practically at her ears, with a goofy grin that screamed: ‘I’ve never grown up, and I’m proud of it.’The caption? Short and savage in the best way possible: “Happy birthday to this goober we love you.” Eight words that roasted, loved, and exposed golf’s most dominant force in the sweetest sisterly way.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

From Solheim smack-talk to rocking horses.

When Jessica Korda posted that now-viral 8-word birthday tribute—“Happy birthday to this goober we love you”—alongside a shot of Nelly bouncing on a kid’s rocking horse, it wasn’t just a joke. It was a full-on sibling signature. This is exactly the kind of playful energy that’s always existed between the Korda sisters—equal parts heart and roast.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

And it absolutely runs both ways. Nelly has been just as quick to serve up her own playful digs over the years, especially when the cameras are rolling. One prime example? The 2021 Solheim Cup. In a moment that instantly lit up golf Twitter, Nelly cheekily mocked Jessica after she missed a short putt during practice rounds. It wasn’t mean-spirited—it was that classic little sister vibe that says ‘I know you better than anyone else, and I’ll never let you forget it.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nelly (@nellykorda) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

That moment wasn’t isolated, either. The Kordas have long turned LPGA press conferences into casual family hangouts, often hijacking each other’s interviews and cracking inside jokes in front of stunned media members. On the course, Jessica has been caught pretending to give Nelly putting tips mid-round, only for Nelly to roll her eyes and laugh it off. And in return, Nelly’s known to troll her sister’s outfits or routines with a smirk only siblings can get away with.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So yeah—whether it’s a birthday message or a Solheim Cup jab, this is more than sisterly love. It’s a bond built on shared victories, relentless teasing, and unconditional hype. That “goober” post just confirmed what fans already knew: the Korda sisterhood is one of the best shows in golf.

Off the course, the bond runs deeper than birdies

While Jessica’s Instagram post might’ve looked like a quick birthday roast, it carried way more emotional weight than it let on. For Nelly Korda, her sister isn’t just family—she’s her safety net on Tour. When Jessica stepped away from pro golf in 2023 after an injury and later gave birth to her son Greyson, Nelly lost more than just a travel companion. As she admitted during the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship, “I kind of lost my automatic dinner buddy and my best friend.” That’s not just sentimental—it’s a glimpse into the mental toll the Tour can take when your closest support system isn’t around.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jessica hasn’t totally disappeared from the scene, though. She’s found new ways to stay involved in golf without the grind of competing. Whether it’s as an on-course commentator at the Evian, part of the U.S. Open coverage team at Oakmont, or just being Nelly’s hype woman behind the ropes, Jessica’s presence is still felt. And clearly, Nelly leans on that. During the same Evian presser, she admitted it’s been “nice” having her sister back—even if it’s just holding a mic instead of a putter. “It’s exciting… she’s stepping outside of her comfort zone and trying something different.”

It’s moments like these that remind fans why the Kordas resonate far beyond the leaderboard. That rocking horse birthday tribute? It was more than just a meme-worthy moment—it was Jessica reclaiming a piece of their bond in public view. Despite motherhood, mic duties, and rehab timelines, she found the perfect eight words to say, “Happy birthday to this goober we love you.” And Nelly, who once confessed that making friends on Tour wasn’t easy, clearly still finds her anchor in her big sister’s shade-wrapped love.