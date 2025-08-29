Omega European Masters 2025: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

With the PGA Tour officially concluding the season, the DP World Tour is still in full swing, featuring top names. Just after the TOUR Championship, the DPWT’s Omega European Masters is the 33rd event of the year on the 2025 schedule. But the event is not just a regular one, as it offers a grand purse with high stakes for the players, including an opportunity to improve Race to Dubai points.

Having a long list of 156 players participating, the prize pot will be divided among the top 65 players after making the cut. The purse of $3.25 million will be divided as per the standard payout. The winner will earn $552,500 with the standard 17 percent payout, while the runner-up will earn $357,500. Following this, the prize will keep declining as the top 5 will have $100,000 plus added to the bank. But the prize will decline as the 65th earns the least amount, which is $7,800.

Additionally, the winner will have two years exemption and 835 Race to Dubai points. With a strong position in the standings would increase the chance of winning $6 million after the season concludes. The top-10 players will be eligible for the whopping prize share from the standings. Besides the prize money, the golfer will have a chance to increase the OWGR. The winner will get a boost of 25.6 OWGR points to strengthen their current rank. Last year, Matt Wallace, after winning, jumped from 91st to 73rd rank.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Omega European Masters (@omegaeuropeanmasters) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

But with the current event on the line, here is what the prize payout looks like:

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Position Prize 1 $552,500 2 $357,500 3 $203,450 4 $162,500 5 $137,800 6 $113,750 7 $97,500 8 $81,250 9 $72,800 10 $65,000 11 $59,800 12 $55,900 13 $52,325 14 $49,725 15 $47,775 16 $45,825 17 $43,875 18 $41,925 19 $40,300 20 $39,000 21 $37,700 22 $36,725 23 $35,750 24 $34,775 25 $33,800 26 $32,825 27 $31,850 28 $30,875 29 $29,900 30 $28,925 31 $27,950 32 $26,975 33 $26,000 34 $25,025 35 $24,050 36 $23,075 37 $22,425 38 $21,775 39 $21,125 40 $20,475 41 $19,825 42 $19,175 43 $18,525 44 $17,875 45 $17,225 46 $16,575 47 $15,925 48 $15,275 49 $14,625 50 $13,975 51 $13,325 52 $12,675 53 $12,025 54 $11,375 55 $11,050 56 $10,725 57 $10,400 58 $10,075 59 $9,750 60 $9,425 61 $9,100 62 $8,775 63 $8,450 64 $8,125 65 $7,800

AD

With so much on the line, the golfers have a great opportunity to improve multiple things with a great finish at the Omega European Masters 2025. But it will not be easy to clinch the title as top names in dominant form are competing to have the maximum benefit.

Top names at the Omega European Masters

The winner of the red jacket at the European Masters will be decided on August 31, 2025. But to be the one among the bunch of players, there is just one option to showcase pure dominance. However, with the roster having top names and past winners, it is not going to be easy to win. Of the top names, Matt Fitzpatrick is in the strongest spot to win for the third time. The English golfer has already won in 2017, 2018 and has been in dominant form. Especially with his second-half performance, as he in the last six events has achieved four top-10 finishes.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Well, he is not alone with the dominant form, as there is another English professional who, with two wins at the DPWT, is among the top picks for the betting. It is none other than Marco Penge who clinched the Hainan Classic and Danish Golf Championship. In fact, he achieved a T2 finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, showcasing substantial form. Penge, with his substantial form, sits in second place on the Race to Dubai points list. In fact, his win could make him the leader on the list.

Following the two names, the Hojgaard twins, Wyndham Clark, reigning champion Matt Wallace, Aaron Rai, and Alex Noren are some of the names that have strong chances of winning. Having so much at stake, the golfers’ strong rosters are assuring the fans an adrenaline-filled week. Who do you think will clinch the title this season? Share your picks with us in the comments below.