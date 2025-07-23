One Chat With Phil Mickelson Led Jon Rahm to Abandon His ‘YouTube Golf’ Dreams

In 2024, during an interview with Bob Does Sports, Jon Rahm shared thoughts on possibly breaking out on YouTube golf, saying, “Knowing my personality it would probably consume too much of my time that I should actually focus on being a better golfer.” It’s almost been a year since, and Jon Rahm is still as far away from making a debut on YouTube as he was then. Now, however, he has an even better explanation for it, and it has everything to do with Phil Mickelson. And even Bryson DeChambeau.

Why? Well, hear it from him. Currently gearing up for the 2025 LIV Golf United Kingdom at JCB Golf and Country Club, Jon Rahm said of his possible YouTube career, “I’ve talked to quite a few people, Bryson being one of them, at that point as the first and only player to have gone that route. I talked to him in Nashville last year, and he gave a little bit of his ideas. I’ve talked to Phil since then. I’ve talked to Grant Horvat. I’ve talked to Wesley Bryan.”

In 2024, Bryson DeChambeau credited the platform for helping him win the 2024 U.S. Open. Talking about his shot on the 18th on Sunday, he said, “What’s funny is I’ve done so many quirky challenges on YouTube that actually prepared me for that moment.” He now has over 2M subscribers on the channel. Phil Mickelson, on the other hand, is still in the new stage of his YouTube career, following several collaborations with Grant Horvat. He has over 500k subscribers already.

Don’t these numbers inspire Jon Rahm? Although the Spaniard agrees that “I think it’s a lot of fun, and I do enjoy putting different parts of myself out there,” he still has an argument. He said during the presser, “The main argument, and I can’t stress this enough, against doing it is that I just don’t think I would have the time to balance family, golf and YouTube. I have three young kids; at some point I just don’t think I would have the time to do it.”

Jon Rahm argues that Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau don’t have that problem. Mickelson’s children have already graduated from college, and DeChambeau doesn’t have any. “In Bryson’s case, no kids, he has all the time in the world to do what he needs to do. Phil, his kids are all graduated from college, they’re all living their own lives, he has the time to do what he needs to do. Me being in the middle, I feel like I would have to choose two of the three, and there’s two I’m not willing to give up, so that’s the main reason I haven’t done it.”

Jon Rahm has a happy family of five members and has three kids: Kepa (4), Eneko (2), and daughter Alaia, whom they welcomed in September 2024. Following the birth of his oldest child in 2021, Rahm set his priorities straight, saying, “I cannot do some of the things I’ve done in the past that I truly regret,” and added that he would “try to be better” for his child.

Yet, Rahm agrees now that YouTube golf is “something that’s on my mind because I enjoy it.” And indeed, his interactions with his fellow pros during YouTube events prove just that. Especially given the sheer number of trash talks between Mickelson and him.

Jon Rahm enjoys some trash talk with Phil Mickelson for YouTube golf

During the third installment of LIV Golf’s The Duels at Maridoe Golf Club, Phil Mickelson and Jon Rahm were part of an entertaining foursome. The real action wasn’t just about the competitive matches, but the lively banter between the players.

On hole 2, Wesley Bryan, Jon Rahm’s partner, hit a great shot onto the fairway, prompting Rahm to exclaim, “Holy cow, Wes.” Bryan couldn’t resist teasing Mickelson about his previous shot, saying, “The only reason you ended up on the fairway in the last hole is ’cause you took a drop out of a sprinkler head. And my guess is…”

However, Mickelson swiftly cut him off, deadpan, “Where did I end up?” “In the fairway,” he added. Bryan smiled awkwardly, but Rahm wasn’t going to let this rare opportunity go by and quipped, “Be a little humble, at least while we’re down.” The crowd chuckled at the exchange, enjoying the lighthearted shade being thrown around. And we did, too, especially since it wasn’t the only recent time Jon Rahm showcased his fun side! So, maybe not now, but we will see Jon Rahm holding his own events on YouTube Golf soon!