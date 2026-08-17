‘One Foot In, One Foot Out’: PGA Tour Champ Addresses Season-Long Uncertainty After FedEx Cup Heartbreak

This one has to hurt. Keith Mitchell reached the 18th tee at TPC Southwind with his season on the line. He started the week 49th in the FedExCup standings, and by the final hole, there was no room for error. Make par, stay inside the top 50, and move on to the BMW Championship.

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Instead, one bogey dropped him to 51st and ended his run by less than eight points. After fighting all season for security, Mitchell watched it disappear on the final hole.

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“I mean, it’s tough because this year I was like one foot in, one foot out all year, in the majors, in the Signature Events. I didn’t have a schedule. Really didn’t have like a life, off weeks built in. Every week I was like first alternate or am I going to get in?” Keith Mitchell said.

With the BMW Championship now out of reach, Mitchell’s attention turns to the FedExCup Fall. Staying between 51st and 60th would earn him spots in at least the first two Signature Events next season through the Aon Next 10. Asked about that fight after the round, Mitchell made it clear just how brutal life on the PGA Tour bubble can be.

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“That’s good because you’re playing well, but if you’re in at the start of the season, it’s a game -it’s a different life literally as a PGA TOUR player. It felt like that out there today. I felt like I handled it pretty well. I hit a great tee shot on 18, I thought. I felt like I handled the nerves of an entire season on your hands pretty well today. It looks like I’m going to come up short, but I did my best.”

Earlier in the season, Mitchell had already been living on the edge. He got into the Arnold Palmer Invitational through the Aon Swing 5 after finishing among the five highest point earners in that qualifying window.

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Then, at the RBC Heritage, the uncertainty got worse. Mitchell sat behind Brooks Koepka on the alternate list, waiting to see if a late withdrawal would open the door. Koepka stayed around all morning hoping for the same break, but it never came. Neither he nor Mitchell got into the field, and Mitchell simply had to head home.

Many professionals who end up as first or second alternates face this situation. As Keith Mitchell noted, this scenario does not allow a golfer to plan properly according to the PGA Tour season.

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Despite losing the chance to play the BMW Championship, Mitchell said that he is happy with the way he handled himself on the 18th.

Mitchell said he did not check the leaderboard until walking from the 17th green to the 18th tee, so he knew exactly what was on the line. He still committed to the shot, pulling 3-wood and striking it well. But his second shot did not go far enough right, and the mistake ended in the bogey that knocked him out.

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“I didn’t look at the leaderboard all day. I had really no idea where I stood until walking off 17 green. 18 tee shot is tough. You’ve got to decide if you’re, if I’m way in, I can just lay up out to the right and make 5 and be good, but I knew I was one back”.

Golf history has shown it before. Sometimes, one bogey is enough to wreck an entire season. K.H. Lee knows exactly how cruel one bogey can be.

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At the 2021 BMW Championship, he reached the 18th hole sitting inside the FedExCup top 30 and needing only par to book his place at the Tour Championship. He had just made four birdies over his previous six holes and stood in the middle of the fairway with everything in his hands. Then his approach missed right, he failed to save par, and one bogey dropped him outside the cutoff. In a matter of minutes, Lee went from heading to East Lake to seeing his season end, along with at least $395,000 in guaranteed Tour Championship money.

Mitchell found himself in a painfully similar spot five years later, with the 18th hole once again deciding everything.

The decision to attack the 18th did not end with Mitchell’s tee shot. Once the ball found trouble, he was forced into another difficult situation, one that produced one of the most striking images of the tournament.

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A desperate stand in the water

What happened next showed how far Mitchell was willing to go to save his season. His tee shot stopped on the bank inside the penalty area, forcing him to remove his shoes and socks, roll up his pants, and step into the water to play his second. He made solid contact, but the ball hooked into the water short of the green.

Had Mitchell been safer in the standings, he might not have taken the same risk. Golf Channel caught the bizarre scene, but with his FedExCup season on the line, there was nothing funny about it.

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Some fans even joked about the incident. They called it a way for Mitchell to cool off in the Memphis heat. Everyone from Scottie Scheffler to Rory McIlroy had commented on the heat at the St. Jude Championship. Forecasters expected temperatures to exceed 100°F during the weekend of the event.

The water-side drama on the 18th offered a fitting final image of the pressure Mitchell had faced throughout the season.

After spending months without knowing where his next start would come from, the 34-year-old now faces a different challenge in the FedExCup Fall as he looks to regain the security he could not find this season.