‘One Thing I Haven’t Seen Him Do’: Scottie Scheffler Handed Bold Challenge by Kevin Kisner After POY Race

Scottie Scheffler turned pro in 2018. In just eight years, he has climbed most of the mountains of achievement. His resume includes four Players of the Year awards, four majors, and over 200 weeks at World No. 1. And now, a second FedEx Cup that made him the sport’s all-time money leader. Yet, PGA Tour player Kevin Kisner says there’s still one thing he hasn’t seen him do.

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Speaking on the Fore Play Podcast, the PGA Tour veteran and Team USA vice captain laid out the challenge.

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“There’s no more limit, and he’s already at the top. See? Now where else do you go when you beat every stat and you made 130 million bucks and you win every FedEx Cup and you just beat everyone? What I want to see is him dominate a President’s Cup or a Ryder Cup. The one thing I haven’t seen him absolutely do is just take a team on his back and win it for them.”

His words carry weight because he has seen Scheffler up close in team competitions. He was the vice-captain at both the 2024 Presidents Cup and the 2025 Ryder Cup. In fact, Scheffler beat Kisner in the final round of the 2022 WGC-Dell Match Play, a win that made him world number one for the first time. But, Kisner’s challenge is hardly unreasonable.

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For most of 2026, Scheffler’s season came without a win. His only win was in January at the American Express. Everywhere else, he piled up runner-up finishes. Yet nobody stopped calling him the best player alive. Golf analysts even went to commend Scheffler, calling him “statistically best” on the field. Naturally, he was leading strokes gained fields on approach and off the tee. Then in August, another part of of his game finally clicked.

His putting surged at FedEx St. Jude, where he posted the best strokes gained putting of his career, winning by eight shots. Two weeks later, at East Lake, he rallied from three back to win the Tour Championship, a second FedEx Cup.

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His team results, on the other hand, tell another story. Looking at the 2024 Presidents Cup, Scheffler went 3-2, his first winning week in three tries. A year later at Bethpage Black, it got worse for him before it got better.

Scheffler lost all four Ryder Cup matches through Sunday, a mark no player has hit in the modern form. Speaking to the press conference later, he called it one of the “low moments of his career.” He then went on to salvage a singles win over Rory McIlroy on Sunday, his only high point of the week. Moreover, Scheffler hasn’t denied that too. Asked in Montreal how the loss sat with him, he said only that he’d hoped to play well and hadn’t gotten it done.

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Moreover, across both competitions, he has not been seen leading a team and winning through the challenges.

Now as the entire season wraps up with a dominant win and a Jack Nicklaus Award almost to his name, Kisner is pointing to a Presidents Cup return at Medinah this September. Scheffler is already locked in as leader of the American side. If he can dominate this challenge too, it remains to be seen.

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