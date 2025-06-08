1x PGA Tour Champ Issues Honest Verdict as Tiger Woods & Scottie Scheffler Comparisons Intensify

The three-time major champion Scottie Scheffler is soaring rapidly. 2024 was a great year for the player with nine wins, including 7 PGA Tour events and a gold medal at the Paris Olympics. In 2025, he started off slowly but emerged triumphant with three PGA Tour victories, including his third major title at the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow. Scheffler’s outstanding performance has led golfers and fans alike to compare him to the legendary Tiger Woods.

Talking about Scheffler’s performance at the Memorial Tournament, Tom Hoge compared Scheffler to Tiger Woods in a recent podcast with Foreplay Podcast, “It has that Tiger feel to it. You know when he’s getting to the front, he’s going to close the deal.” In the podcast, they talked about how Scheffler’s attitude is similar to Tiger’s unperturbed attitude amidst immense pressure. Well, it’s true, Scheffler had faced a lot of criticism at the beginning of the year with no wins until April 13th. Out of the seven tournaments played, his worst performance was at the Players Championship, where he had previously dominated, finishing T20 with a 4-under-par 284. Some major players like Phil Mickelson had written him off, predicting that Scheffler would not have any wins before the Ryder Cup in September in his X post. Just like Tiger, he always thrived in pressure; Scheffler also seems to carry that power and aura with him.

“Seems like he plays his best golf under the most extreme pressure, and that’s a hallmark of a champion. There’s more confidence that he’s getting by winning these tournaments,” says the four-time major champion Ernie Els. Well, what makes Scheffler so carefree about the pressure surrounding him is his ability to detach himself from the results of the tournament. He is so rooted in the present that he is not at all worried about what the future holds for him. He carries himself with a sole goal to do his best and leave. Many of his rivals have more major titles than him, but he stands out because of his ability to conquer silently. When compared to a legend like Tiger Woods, he is certainly proud and also acknowledges the fact that he has a long way to go. “This is my eighth tournament win now out here, I’ve tied him in PLAYERS Championships. Outside of that, I got 14 more majors and 70-some PGA TOUR events to catch up. So, I think I’m going to stick to my routine and just continue to plot along, try and stay as even-keeled as I can.” Let’s take a look at what the stats say about this comparison.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Nicklaus (@thejacknicklaus) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Tiger Woods and Scottie Scheffler’s player stats

Let’s take a look at both players’ stats in their prime. As for Woods, let’s travel back to 2000, when the master displayed his peak performance and turned to beast mode. And for Scheffler, we will compare his stats with his 2024 performance.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In 2000, Woods had won 9 tournaments, which included 3 major championships in a row. While Scheffler won 7 PGA Tour events, including the Masters win, which presented him with his second green jacket. Additionally, he won the FedEx Cup Title and a gold medal at the Paris Olympics. He is the only player since Tiger to win 7 PGA Tour events in a single year. In 2000, Woods had 17 top 10 finishes, and Scheffler had 12 in 2024.

The strokes gained for Woods per round were +3.98, while Scheffler had an average of +3.11. Their scoring average are 67.8 and 68.6, respectively. They both have an equal putting average of 1.7. While their stats don’t show any stark difference, their achievements do have variations. While Scheffler has 16 PGA Tour wins and 3 major titles by age 28, Tiger had 50 PGA Tour wins and 10 major titles by age 30. Do you think Scottie Scheffler can catch up to Tiger Woods? Let us know in the comments below.