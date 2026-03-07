1x PGA Tour Winner Comes to Defend Controversial Policies Putting Golfers’ Career at Risk

The Arnold Palmer Invitational stands out as one of just three Signature Events on the PGA Tour that still cuts players after Friday. Bay Hill offers a $20 million purse, brings together 72 top players, and sticks to a 36-hole cut for the top 50 and ties. Now, that format is under the spotlight, raising questions about what the Tour wants its top events to represent.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

It was Data Golf that sparked the debate on Friday evening in Orlando. They pointed out that by 4:45 PM, just 15 players were still on the course. Their verdict: the cut drama was not real, calling it a “fake cut sweat”, and running out the same 70-player field almost every week is not a long-term solution.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s mostly true, but the cut didn’t feel fake at all at Genesis and today to me, haha,” Michael Kim replied.

Kim, who won the John Deere Classic in 2018, was not ignoring the numbers. He was questioning what they actually capture. For a player facing a four-foot putt on 18 with his weekend at stake, it is not about statistics. It is simple: make it and stay, miss it and go home.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shane Lowry found that out the hard way on Friday. He needed a par on 18 to make the cut. Instead, his approach shot ended up in the rocks, and a bogey sent him home. It was another tough finish, just a week after he lost a three-shot lead at the Cognizant Classic with two double bogeys in his last three holes.

The numbers back up Data Golf’s argument. Regular PGA Tour events start with 120 to 156 players and cut to the top 65 and ties after 36 holes. That means on Fridays, 20 to 50 players are fighting for their place. This chaos is what drives the tension on TV.

ADVERTISEMENT

With only 70 players and a cut to the top 50, there are usually just 15 to 20 players at risk each Friday. By late afternoon, only a few are left sweating the cut. The broadcast has to rely on single moments instead of the usual chaos, and those moments are never guaranteed.

Rory McIlroy acknowledged the commercial logic behind the no-cut model at the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You ask Mastercard, or whoever it is, to pay $20 million for a golf event, they want to see the stars on the weekend. They want a guarantee that the stars are there. So, if that’s what needs to happen, then that’s what happens.”

Sponsors want the big names to stick around. Cuts put that at risk. The business side and the competition side are pulling in different directions, and after three years of Signature Events, the PGA Tour still has not found an answer.

ADVERTISEMENT

How the PGA Tour’s three player-hosted events kept the Friday cut alive

The Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Genesis Invitational, and the Memorial Tournament are the only Signature Events that still have a 36-hole cut. Each is a player-hosted invitational. Tiger Woods insisted on keeping the cut at the Genesis in 2023, and Jack Nicklaus did the same for the Memorial. The result was a compromise. These three events kept the elimination, while the other five Signature Events now guarantee four rounds for every player.

The difference is not just about tradition. Winners at the three cut events take home 20% of the purse, while winners at no-cut Signature Events get 18%. That is a $400,000 difference at each tournament. With The Sentry cancelled because of drought at Kapalua, the 2026 calendar lost its usual opening Signature Event. This puts more focus on the remaining tournaments with a cut to show why the format matters.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the 2026 Genesis, only two players missed the weekend. Fans started asking whether the cut still had any real impact. The same debate followed the Tour to Bay Hill. Data Golf raised the issue publicly, and Kim responded from the players’ side.

Analysts see a system that is stretched by its own rules. Players see Friday as a day where one mistake can cost them the weekend and the money that comes with it. The gap between these views remains.