1x PGA Tour Champ Unveils ‘Wildest Situation’ From His Early Days as a Nightclub Bouncer

Long before his first PGA Tour victory, one champion was working the door at The Country Club in Costa Mesa, California. After losing his Korn Ferry Tour card in 2021, he applied for a bartending job but wound up on a security detail instead. Nights spent breaking up scuffles and calming rowdy crowds gave him the grit and composure he now shows on the course. And as he admits, one night ended in the “wildest situation” of his life—a story he still laughs about today.

That golfer is Jake Knapp. On this week’s episode of GOLF’s Subpar with Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz, he shared some wild stories on GOLF’s Subpar from his nightclub days. “Basically, had this group that, like, you can tell when certain groups come in—you’re like, okay, this is probably a crew we’re going to have to keep our eye on. They just come in a little too rowdy, especially in, like, yeah, that place. We had a DJ and, you know, bottle service and whatever, but these guys just kind of walk into the corner of the bar—they’re just loud, and like, you know, seven or eight dudes.” Knapp and his team tried to cool things down. “We went over to check on them just to be like, hey guys, just cool it a little bit, and they were great at first. Then, towards the end, they started pushing and shoving people, so we had to ask them to leave. I’m not the biggest guy, so usually I’d go over first, de-escalate the scenario, and see if we could do this calmly while my boss and the other bigger guys stood behind me.” Then came the tense moment. “He just straight up took the beer bottle, shouted it on the table, and was like, ‘Going to st*b you, we’re not leaving.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, sure. Can I get you anything? You need another beer, actually?”

Knapp credits his boss for taking over when things escalated. “My boss lives for that stuff. He said, ‘I’ll step in now. I’ll take care of this.’ My heart was racing, but I was glad for backup.” His boss, a former NFL practice squad player, was joined by another towering colleague known simply as Alpha. Later in the conversation, the hosts asked if Knapp ever had to punch anyone in the face. He laughed and replied, “No, I was lucky. I got to stay away from that. You’re looking to kill time and get back in the game. I need my hands. They did a good job.” Reflecting on how golf shaped his nightclub days, Knapp added, “Once my boss found out I was legitimately good at golf, he protected me at all costs, which is pretty cool.” That protection paid off, because golf had been Knapp’s true passion since his youth.

After excelling in junior and amateur competitions, he turned professional in 2016 and began competing on PGA Tour Canada. There, he notched three victories: the 2019 Canada Life Open, the GolfBC Championship, and the 2022 CRMC Championship. His breakthrough came in February 2024, when he captured his first PGA Tour title at the Mexico Open at Vidanta with a 19-under-par finish, two shots clear of Sami Välimäki. In 2025, Knapp continued his rise with standout performances, including a course-record 11-under 61 at the Rocket Classic in Detroit and a historic 59 at the Cognizant Classic, making him the 15th player in PGA Tour history to shoot below 60.

Jake Knapp’s story isn’t the only reminder that the path to PGA Tour success often runs through unexpected places. John Daly famously juggled service jobs and coursework before shocking the golf world with his breakthrough win at the 1991 PGA Championship as the ninth alternate in the field. Similarly, Tony Finau balanced shifts in a call center and warehouse while grinding on mini-tours, long before becoming a Ryder Cup mainstay and multi-time PGA Tour champion. Like Knapp’s nights as a nightclub bouncer, their experiences highlight how resilience built in everyday jobs can translate into composure under the brightest lights in golf.

Now, Knapp is set to tee it up at the Procore Championship at Silverado Resort in Napa, California, from September 11–14, 2025, looking to add another chapter to his remarkable journey. Knapp’s unique path—from managing rowdy nightclub crowds to mastering the fairways—offers a rare perspective on the mental toughness required both on and off the course.

