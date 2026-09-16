‘Our Worst Days Are a Lot Better Than Most’: Tommy Fleetwood Breaks Silence on Golf’s Brutal Side

While golf looks like one of the calmest sports, it can actually be brutal, both physically and mentally. Week after week, the travel, pressure, missed chances, and constant demand to perform can turn a dream career into an exhausting routine. Tommy Fleetwood knows that feeling well. Ahead of the 2026 BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, the Englishman offered a candid look at the side of professional golf that rarely makes headlines. But despite all the challenges, he highlighted the importance of being grateful.

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“I try to think about it every day pretty much. I think it’s really, really important. It’s one of the easiest things to do when thing are going well is to be grateful for what’s happening and where you are. It’s just so important to — I think just having awareness and where you might be one day and what you have dreamt of — I’m definitely never going to be the one that says the game doesn’t get you down week-by-week, you have your low moments, it gets frustrating, you get upset. Of course you do. At times, we do travel the world, and you feel a bit lost at certain times, and yeah, you’re on your own on a course. Those times aren’t the best,” Tommy Fleetwood reflected when asked if he thinks about how fortunate he is to play golf.

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“But equally, if I was to tell my ten-year-old self that’s part of the dream as well. That’s what we’ve always wanted. But yeah, I do think probably our worst days are a lot better than most. I’m kind of aware of that and I’m very appreciative for all the opportunity I’ve had.”

His perspective carries added significance after a challenging 2026 season. He had a breakthrough 2025 campaign on the PGA Tour, winning the Tour Championship. But this year didn’t go that well for the 35-year-old. In 19 PGA Tour starts this year, he missed the cut once (at the PGA Championship).While that might sound like a good year, there’s more to consider than missed cuts.

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Unlike 2025, when he missed only one cut across 19 starts and posted seven top-fives, this year yielded just four. This is reflected in his annual earnings: $18.5M in 2025, down to $7.7M in 2026.

Amid such a challenging season, traveling alone and staying away from family can bring feelings of isolation. But as the eight-time DP World Tour winner noted, those bad days are far better than those of most people worldwide. He and many other professional golfers still get to wake up every day and play the game they love as a job.

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Many other professionals have spoken of that grind of playing golf every week. For instance, speaking at the 2026 Tour Championship, Rory McIlroy said he was playing the third week in a row, which he doesn’t do anymore. If someone asked him to play a fourth week in a row, it would be tough for him.

“From the moment I step out onto the driving range—if we’re playing at a four-hour pace—that’s over five hours. Five and a half hours if you include this part of my day [the media interaction], where we’re in front of people. And doing that four days in a row in a mental sport can take a toll on you,” Scottie Scheffler said at the Travelers Championship 2026.

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Many other professional golfers have spoken about this physical and mental toll of golf. Some cope with the exhaustion by playing golf, while others take a break. Physical recovery and focusing on what they can control have largely been their idea of keeping things in check. Many professionals even rely on routines, whether through specific activities, mental training, or work with psychologists and therapists.

Coming back to Tommy Fleetwood, he knows these low days are part of being a professional golfer. He has accepted them and feels grateful, regardless of how his game is. But he is prepared for the BMW PGA Championship 2026.

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Tommy Fleetwood discusses the Wentworth Golf Club

Tommy Fleetwood has a strong history at the BMW PGA Championship. His best performance came in 2016, when he carded rounds of 67-67-69-69 for a runner-up finish. Over the last three years, he has finished T46th, T12th, and 6th on the leaderboard in 2025, 2024, and 2023, respectively. That’s why he believes that Wentworth Golf Club suits him.

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“It should be a course that suits me. I think you have to play golf — you have to keep the ball in play. It’s a big advantage if you hit fairways, greens in regulations. Your question give yourself birdie chances all time. So I like the course for that. A lot of short to mid-irons,” Tommy Fleetwood said.

He admitted that the mid-irons part hasn’t really transpired for him over the past few years. But he is relying on good past performances, including the solo sixth finish in 2023. He is hoping for better than that this year. It could be challenging, though, given his inconsistent form throughout 2026.

For Tommy Fleetwood, the belief that Wentworth suits his game offers a reason to stay positive. As he returns to a familiar setting with plenty still to prove, he remains focused on appreciating the opportunity and making the most of another week doing what he loves.