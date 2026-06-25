‘Out of Pocket’: Retired LPGA Pro Calls Out ‘Disappointing’ Medical Reality She Faces for Daughter’s Epilepsy Battle

Retired LPGA pro Jane Park has never shied away from sharing the raw reality of raising her daughter Grace, who has been battling a rare form of intractable epilepsy since 2021. Over the years, Park has leaned on her Instagram stories to keep her followers informed through every setback and win. In her latest update on Wednesday, she shared an alarming update as she has to fight with the system that’s meant to support her daughter.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“OUT OF POCKET FOR A KID ON DAMN MEDICAID, I am about to crash the f out.” Park wrote in angst.

ADVERTISEMENT

Park shared the disappointing update across a series of Instagram Stories, posting screenshots of a pharmacy notification that flagged insurance issues with Grace’s prescription. She needed a 90-tablet supply of 90 tablets of Perampanel 2 mg, listed at a whopping $2,111.99.

The claim, however, has been delayed and remains in process. Grace has been on Medicaid for nearly five years, and yet the futile delay and discrepancies aren’t new. Medicaid has delayed the claims despite prior authorizations being submitted by Grace’s doctors and other formalities being up to date. As a result, the LPGA pro has had to resort to asking the pharmacy to dispense one pill at a time at $23 due to the delay.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although her daughter’s seizures cannot be fully controlled by medication, consistent access to her prescribed drugs remains critical. The medication in question is Fycompa (perampanel). It’s an anti-seizure drug that her daughter relies on to manage her condition. Fycompa is also one of the few anti-seizure medications approved for children as young as 4, and any coverage gap could create a direct risk.

With the Medicaid appeal still unresolved, Park shared she further had to pay $76.90 out of her own pocket on Wednesday night just to get through the evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Having a complex kid on Medicaid, who has been on Medicaid for nearly 5 years, it is disappointing that we run into issues like this and will continue to run into issues like this as long as she lives,” she also wrote. “I feel for all new caregivers that are thrown into this world now because it has become even more complex than a few years ago.”

If the appeal does not go through, Park said she is also prepared to take the matter further, as she would move to the state capital so her family would not have to absorb the $2,000 bill for a medication that Medicaid is meant to cover.

Earlier this year, the retired LPGA Tour pro also shared a concerning update with a new drug, Depakote. Although the drug had helped bring Grace’s seizures down to 50%, she had to be continuously monitored for her ammonia levels. The drug was hard on her liver, and she always seemed to be sleepy and sluggish.

Park had stepped away from professional golf entirely to become Grace’s full-time caregiver.

A Struggle Familiar in the Golf Community

Park is not alone in facing this kind of fall. Tiger Woods’ niece and fellow golfer Cheyenne Woods has also spoken openly about the difficulties of navigating her daughter Maya’s medical journey.

She is battling laryngomalacia and months of tube dependency, while she also manages the lack of a clear support structure for parents in that situation. Although Maya has shown improvement since her treatment, Cheyenne Woods has described her early years as deeply isolated.

The latest update came in February earlier this year, as she revealed her condition has improved. Her G-tube was removed, and now she can consume the food from her mouth.

Jane Park’s latest ordeal highlights the emotional and financial burden people face while caring for children with complex medical conditions. Delays in essential medication coverage continue to create hardships.