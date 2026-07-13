‘Out of Your Control’: Tommy Fleetwood Makes Feelings Clear on What Happens if He Never Wins a Major

The drought for Tommy Fleetwood continues. Although the 35-year-old has secured multiple wins outside the PGA Tour, Fleetwood continues to fall just short of winning his second title in the American league. He secured his first PGA Tour win at the 2025 Tour Championship, which earned him the FedEx Cup, but a major title continues to elude him. With The Open Championship just days away, Fleetwood has spoken candidly about his ambition to break the curse and what happens if he never wins a major.

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“I think winning majors is kind of like the ultimate accolade in our sport. It’s a difficult one,” he said when asked about his lack of major wins during The Open press conference on Monday. “I don’t think I want to sort of look towards the future and worry about or think that I have to win a major to feel fulfilled. I think, like everyone else out here, we spend our lives giving it everything, and it might happen for me. It might not.”

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It took the Englishman 164 starts to claim his first PGA Tour victory last year. He finished 18-under par, carding a final-round 68 to take home the $10 million prize. This season, Fleetwood has recorded multiple top-15 finishes, including two top-five results. However, another victory continues to slip through his fingers.

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“… Whatever happens in my career, I’ll be able to look back and say that I gave it everything and I had an amazing time doing it. I would definitely prefer to have a major or two or three on my resume by the time my career is over. Whether that happens or not is sometimes out of your control, but I think making sure you have a great time chasing it is the ultimate thing,” he added.

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His record at the majors has also been mixed. This year, Fleetwood finished tied for 33rd at the Masters, missed the cut at the PGA Championship, and finished tied for 11th at the U.S. Open. Last season followed a similar pattern, as he missed the cut at the U.S. Open and only managed to break into the top 20 at The Open Championship.

Fleetwood’s latest outing at the Scottish Open ended with a tie for 13th. He carded rounds of 67, 70, 66, and 68 for the week. Despite a lack of accolades on the PGA Tour, he has secured eight wins on the DP World Tour, one on the Challenger Tour, and even won a silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics in the men’s individual golf event.

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Whether he finally wins his first major is yet to be seen, but he will have one advantage. The fourth major of the season is hosted in his hometown of Southport, England, at the Royal Birkdale Golf Club. The action, of course, begins on Thursday. In the meantime, the 35-year-old has a request for his fans.

Tommy Fleetwood asks fans to adhere to the new code of conduct

The Englishman knows his home crowd is passionate fans of the sport. So, he understands the unique challenge of expecting them to remain respectful throughout the week. Before the Open, the R&A introduced the Open Commitment. It’s a new code of conduct asking spectators to “respect the players, the links and each other.”

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Fans who seriously or repeatedly breach the guidelines could be removed from the course. When Fleetwood was asked about the initiative, he admitted that striking the right balance is not easy.

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“You want the fans to behave in the best way possible and to give everybody the equal opportunity, but it is very difficult wanting all that to go together,” he said. “I think the Opens that I’ve experienced in the north west, the crowds have been amongst the best I’ve ever seen, and the atmospheres have been great. I’m sure everybody will be great this week.”

That being said, Fleetwood clearly has a lot riding on the Open this week. With his home crowd behind him, it would be interesting to see what he can do.