Outrage Builds as Fans Blast Golf Channel’s Cadillac Championship Coverage: ‘Crap’

Golf Channel has the rights, the platform, and the budget. However, the 2026 Cadillac Championship gave fans every reason to question whether any of that is being put to good use. What played out on screen was enough to push viewers over the edge publicly.

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One tweet captured the mood perfectly, reading, “Can someone explain why NBC (Golf Channel) pays hundreds of millions a year to broadcast PGA events, yet when I tune in during the week, many of the biggest names have already finished their rounds? Why not just broadcast the entire thing? It’s free programming. On a GOLF channel.”

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Saturday’s first groups teed off as early as 7:50 a.m. ET, but Golf Channel’s coverage did not begin until 12 p.m. By then, Patrick Rodgers, Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry, and Jason Day had long finished their rounds, with Cameron Young and Nick Taylor already mid-round at their 1:35 p.m. tee time.

This is not a new issue. The last groups at the 2025 Chevron Championship started their rounds between 12:14 and 12:36 p.m. ET, but Peacock didn’t start streaming until 2:00 p.m. and NBC didn’t start until 3:00 p.m. Golf analyst Beth Ann pointed out a similar issue this season too, where the final group teed off at 12:08 ET, but fans had no way to watch until 1:30 ET on Peacock, a span of 1 hour and 22 minutes with no coverage.

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The 2026 Masters was met with a barrage of criticism from broadcasters as well. Tron Carter of the No Laying Up podcast said the CBS broadcast was about eight minutes behind on Scheffler and missed his birdie putt on the second hole entirely. Kevin Kisner was even blunter on the Fore Play Podcast: “So your whole Masters coverage is a fantasy world. It’s horse sh-t.

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CBS also missed Rory McIlroy’s moment on 18, Cameron Young’s approach on the same hole, and McIlroy’s ball flight through the trees and gave a partially blocked angle of his winning putt. Sam Burns’ double bogey when tied for the lead earlier in the round never made it to air. And neither did Haotong Li’s 10 on the 13th. All of these were the kind of moments that make major championships powerful.

ESPN Golf has been earning praise for improved coverage during the same Cadillac Championship weekend, and the gap between what Golf Channel delivers and what fans desire has become too wide to overlook.

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The Golf Channel broadcast has fans calling out the network directly

The criticism during the Cadillac Championship was not vague. Fans came with specific grievances that reflected frustration built across multiple events.

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“PGA TOUR AND GOLF CHANNEL COVERAGE IS FN CRAP,” one viewer wrote, calling out the tendency to follow Scheffler relentlessly while he sat six strokes back, with other golfers in contention receiving almost no airtime. It pointed to a real pattern of prioritizing star power over leaderboard position.

“Golf Channel is legitimately a fucking joke,” read another reaction. It’s reflecting being tired of a network with a major sports rights deal that can’t seem to get basic broadcast execution right.

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“NBC/Golf Channel does too many drone shots without showing where the ball ends up,” one user noted.

“It is startling how much better CBS is than Golf Channel,” said another viewer after watching the split broadcast, where CBS handled Sunday’s closing window from 3-6 p.m. The quality difference between two broadcasters sharing the same event was visible enough to draw real-time comparisons.

“@GolfChannel coverage is again very questionable. A lot of walking, scenery pics, and commercials. Occasionally, those items are interrupted with golf from the leaders,” one user wrote, adding that ESPN Golf’s coverage was far superior.

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These weren’t random complaints. They were specific, repeated, and pointed to the same failures across multiple tournaments from fans who expected more from a network built entirely around the sport.