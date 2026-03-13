Outspoken PGA Tour Pro’s Talk Show Ends Abruptly After Controversial Comments

Most golf professionals try to sugarcoat their opinion about the PGA Tour or fellow professionals. However, that is simply not the case with Lucas Glover, who is renowned as one of the most opinionated and straightforward professionals. It’s likely that side of him that made his SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio show popular among a particular segment of golf fans. Sadly, though, these fans won’t be hearing Glover on the show anymore, as he shut it down after running it for over 2 years.

“I got a little grumpy. Itc started out being fun and jovial and then it turned into complaining about issues at the Tour. That’s not why I started doing it and not where I wanted it to go. It made for some good entertainment, but I wanted it to be more fun. It didn’t feel like it was me, it wasn’t my personality coming out,” Lucas Glover said about shutting down the show.

“It started out fun and light. Inevitably, the entire show turned into that. Three of the four segments would morph into me complaining about something on the Tour. I didn’t want it to be that. I wasn’t asked not to do it.”

The 6x PGA Tour winner launched “The Lucas Glover Show” on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio in December 2023. It aired weekly, featuring opinions, stories, and segments like “Get off my lawn.” It gave him a platform to voice his strong opinions.

Although it was fun at the start, it soon became a complaint machine, as the major winner pointed out.

“I feel sorry for the members that have to play that now, because it’s virtually unplayable,” he said about the changes at the Caves Valley Golf Club.

The changes made in 2023 included narrower fairways, longer yardage, and rebuilt greens. Glover called these changes lazy and half-hearted. He specifically pointed out the poor tee placements, such as on hole 17, which added to the complexity.

Glover shared his opinion on players having more votes than independent directors on the PGA Tour, too. “They don’t tell us how to hit 7-irons. We shouldn’t be telling them how to run a business,” he said.

In one of the shows, he also lashed out at LIV golfers.

“I don’t want to play with them, me personally,” he said.

Glover didn’t blame them for going to LIV Golf. He said it is their decision and that he does not have a say in it. However, he doesn’t want them to be back on the PGA Tour.

Similarly, he voiced concerns about driver testing at the PGA Tour events, the slow pace, the AimPoint putting method, and more. As one can see, the show started to become more about complaints and less about the fun Glover initially intended it to be.

While ending the show, he also made it clear that it is not something he is made to do.

On several occasions, he complained about the PGA Tour’s board and leadership. For instance, he called the Player Advisory Council (PAC) “useless” and a “waste of time.” The 6x PGA Tour winner said that, despite the PAC, the leadership does what it wants. He even skipped PAC meetings 11 times.

In November 2024, he slammed Policy Board proposals to cut field sizes and exempt cards. He accused them of “hiding behind pace of play” and thinking players are stupid. The American professional also called Signature Events a money grab by the leadership in an attempt to compete with LIV Golf.

While he used to complain a lot about the PGA Tour leadership, he decided to run for the PAC’s chairman in a recent turn of events. Because of his strong opinions and honest takes, he was even elected chairman for 3 years, starting in 2027. Thus, he clarified that he is not closing the show because of his new position. However, he did end on a good note, saying he may start it again in the future.

But why would someone who has regularly spoken against PAC want to be its chairman?

Lucas Glover on what inspired him to run for the chairman position

The 6x PGA Tour winner joined the PAC because he thought it would allow him to make a difference.

“I can add value from inside the room instead of outside,” Lucas Glover said.

However, that was not the only reason. Many professionals wanted Glover on the PAC. They, too, felt that Glover being on the PAC team would benefit them. He also said it was the right time for him, given his age. The major champion acknowledged that he would not be able to play golf all day at this point in his career. Thus, it made more sense to use his experience and help fellow professionals in any way possible.

Lucas Glover believes working from inside the Player Advisory Council will allow him to push for real change. That shift in mindset also explains why stepping away from his SiriusXM show felt like the right move at this stage of his career.