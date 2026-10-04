‘Over & Out!’: DP World Tour Veteran Makes Emotional Retirement Announcement at St. Andrews After 20 Years

He arrived in St Andrews in 2014 with his career at a low point and ranked 792nd in the world. Playing on a sponsor’s invitation, he had gone 229 professional starts without a win. But by Sunday, he was standing on the 18th green with Rory McIlroy among those chasing him. The Englishman held on to win by one shot, with his wife Lauren watching after secretly traveling from London to witness one of the most defining moments of his career.

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Twelve years later, Oliver Wilson returned to the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship for a very different reason. This time, there was no comeback waiting for him. After missing the cut at the same tournament where he had once produced the biggest turnaround of his career, the 46-year-old announced that he had played his final event on the DP World Tour.

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“Over & Out! This week was my last event on the @dpworldtour after 20+ years,” he wrote in an Instagram post along with several images. “It was my first & last start of the year, and I loved every bit of preparing to get back out there. Got my game in good shape and had it going nicely yesterday, but came up a little short.

Wilson had lost his DP World Tour playing card at the end of the previous season and failed to reclaim it at Qualifying School. Heading into St Andrews, he knew it would be the perfect place to bid farewell to full-time professional golf.

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“There’s nowhere I’d rather finish than the Dunhill Links. Winning here will always be one of the highlights of my life, and walking these fairways one last time in tournament mode means a lot…” he added before thanking several people who had been part of his journey.

Among them were Sir Steve Redgrave, the Olympic rowing champion who partnered Wilson as his amateur teammate at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Dale Spencer, his coach and caddie, the tournament organizers, and his sponsors, Callaway Golf Europe and TRUE linkswear.

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Receiving a sponsor’s invitation to close out his career made the occasion particularly special. After all, this was where he claimed his breakout victory back in 2014. This time, however, the Englishman could not recreate that magic. Wilson carded rounds of 72-72-70 for a 2-under 214, leaving him tied around 113th after three rounds and outside the cut line.

The former Augusta State University golfer, who partnered Sir Redgrave in the pro-am, came within a shot of advancing but bogeyed three of his last five holes at Kingsbarns. For Wilson, though, those final holes marked the inevitable end he was sure of after he failed at Q-School earlier this year.

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The one-time Ryder Cup player turned professional in 2003 and quickly climbed into the world’s top 35. His biggest moment early in his career came at the 2008 Ryder Cup, where he earned one point from two matches. Partnering Henrik Stenson, Wilson beat Phil Mickelson and Anthony Kim 2&1 in the Saturday morning foursomes.

But his career was far from straightforward. He lost his European Tour card in 2011 and spent much of the next few seasons on the Challenge Tour before his breakthrough at the 2014 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

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Wilson returned to the DP World Tour winner’s circle in 2022, winning the Made in HimmerLand. But after losing his card again in 2025, he spent much of 2026 away from competitive golf before eventually deciding to retire.

Wilson was “relieved” he lost his playing card in 2026

On the DP World Tour, players need to finish in the top 114 of the Race to Dubai rankings to keep their Tour cards. Wilson had cut back on his schedule to spend more time with his family, but he fell outside the top 114 and lost his card at the end of the 2025 season.

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He then went to Qualifying School to try to win it back. But after a poor week in Spain, he shot a 78 in the third round, leaving him 3-over par and nine shots outside the cut. He missed the final two rounds and, instead of fighting to get back on Tour, Wilson realized it was time to move on. He admitted to being relieved on LinkedIn a few days later.

“If I’m honest, I haven’t enjoyed the travel for a few years. Part of that is because I’m not getting much back from the game, but also because I’ve got a growing family & I want to be around more for my boys. Recently, the constant jet lag of transatlantic flights & rarely feeling fresh or rested has been too much. You can’t compete in elite sport without being at your best & I’ve been nowhere near it,” Wilson wrote.

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For now, nothing is set in stone about what comes next for the 46-year-old. Over the past few years, Wilson has become more involved in golf media, joining TNT Sports as an analyst and commentator and regularly contributing to BBC Radio 5 Live during major championships and the Ryder Cup.

He has also moved further into coaching, working with amateurs and other players through his own studio and the online platform Skillest. His coaching focuses on areas such as the short game, speed training and putting.

At 46, Wilson still has four years before he becomes eligible for the senior tours. He has said he wants to use that time to keep practicing, sharpen his game and see how good he can be by the time he reaches 50.

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For now, Wilson can look back on a career that took him from the highs of the Ryder Cup to a fairytale win at St Andrews. Whatever comes next, his playing days have come to a fitting end at the place where one of his greatest chapters began.