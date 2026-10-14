Over 30-Year-Old Public Golf Course Sacrificed for $10.5 Billion AI Data Center Project

Dauphin Highlands Golf Course in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, has closed permanently. After 30-plus years, it ended its run as a public recreational space to make way for a proposed $10.5 billion AI data center campus.

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The course’s final day of play was October 12, ending a history that began in 1995. Harrisburg I LLC purchased the 228-acre property for $45 million, and Texas-based developer Corscale plans to transform the site into a major data center development.

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The closure reflects a growing conflict between the demand for digital infrastructure and the loss of established public spaces. Here, the land that once hosted golfers will instead support the computing infrastructure needed to power modern technology and artificial intelligence.

Financial pressure behind the sale

The Dauphin County General Authority listed the property for sale in 2025 for more than $45 million while handling approximately $13 million in debt. The eventual sale offered a way to address those financial obligations, although the consequences stretch beyond the authority’s balance sheet.

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For golfers who regularly play the course, the sale means losing a familiar and valued facility. Bill Love designed Dauphin Highlands and developed a reputation for its layout, course conditions, and maintenance.

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Doc Greenlee, who grew up playing there, described the facility’s quality in comments to WGAL-TV.

“This is like a top-tier public course. Like, you can compare this to a lot of other areas in Pennsylvania … this is up there on layout and conditions and the way they take care of it. So, it’s going to be a little bit of a shame to see this go.”

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Greenlee also spoke about what the course meant to him personally.

“I owe a lot to this course, and it’s sad to see it go, but it’s one of the best in the area by far. It’s bittersweet. It’s kind of like a funeral out here.”

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His comments capture a consequence of redevelopment that financial figures alone cannot measure: the loss of a place where people built routines, relationships, and lasting memories.

A major technology project is planned

Corscale’s proposed Highlands data center campus represents a substantial investment in the region. The developer has offered Swatara Township a $120 million community benefits package.

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The project still requires additional approvals and permits. Developers have indicated that construction could begin in 2027, with the facilities potentially completed in 2028.

Those timelines still depend on the necessary approvals, but the golf course’s closure is already final. The difference between a proposed development and a closed recreational facility is central to the situation: the community has lost access to the course before construction of its replacement has even begun.

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The project’s financial benefits may help local government and infrastructure, but they do not replace the specific recreational experience that Dauphin Highlands provided.

What the closure says about the AI boom

The project shows how expanding AI is affecting land-use decisions far beyond the technology industry. Data centers need large sites, substantial investment, and supporting infrastructure. As demand for computing capacity increases, properties previously used for other work can become attractive development opportunities.

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That does not automatically make every conversion a poor decision. The county authority faced debt, and the sale offered significant revenue. The proposed development could also benefit the surrounding area economically.

But the trade-off deserves scrutiny. Public golf courses offer recreational opportunities that communities may find hard to replace, especially as land suitable for such use grows more expensive or allocated for commercial development.

Dauphin Highlands’ final round therefore marks more than the closure of one golf course. It is a local example of competing priorities emerging as communities weigh financial pressures, economic development and the preservation of public amenities.

The data center project may ultimately deliver significant investment to the region. For golfers who played Dauphin Highlands for decades, however, that future comes with a permanent loss: a course that had been part of their community since 1995 is no longer available.