Over $300K in Damage Caused After Golf Cart Sparks Fire in Maryland

One person and two dogs escaped safely after a golf cart battery sparked a devastating house fire in Potomac, Maryland. They were lucky to make it out unharmed — and this isn’t the first time a golf cart has been linked to serious danger.

The blaze broke out early Friday, August 22, inside a two-story home on Mimosa Farm Court, quickly spreading from the garage into the main structure. By the time firefighters arrived around 8:45 a.m., thick smoke and flames had already taken hold.

Investigators later confirmed the cause was accidental: an overheated electric golf cart battery. The fire left behind roughly $300,000 in damage and served as a stark reminder of the hidden dangers these everyday vehicles can pose.

These accidents are a wake-up call. Golf carts aren’t toys; they’re vehicles, and when handled carelessly, they can cause serious damage or even death. Just recently in Eastman, Georgia, a 9-year-old and an 11-year-old were ejected from a golf cart after running a stop sign and pulling in front of an oncoming car.

Thankfully, both children suffered only minor injuries, but the crash highlighted the risks of letting minors operate these vehicles on public roads. Similarly, on South Padre Island, Texas, a more tragic incident occurred when a golf cart collided with a Chevrolet truck in the early hours of August 9. Six people were in the cart at the time, and while five were hospitalized and later released, 34-year-old Kaylinn Churchill sadly died.

The truck driver was arrested for intoxication-related charges. Golf cart accidents aren’t limited to neighborhoods or city streets — they sometimes happen on the grand stage of professional sports as well. One such incident during the 2023 PGA Championship turned an exciting day for a fan into a nightmare.

And the risks don’t stop there. At the Cincinnati Open, 21-year-old intern Joshua Darst died after falling from a cart near the loading docks, suffering fatal head trauma. The Cincinnati Open issued a statement, “We are devastated by the tragic accident that took the life of one of our interns and valued team members.” The tragedy is a sobering reminder that even routine use of golf carts can carry serious risks.

Golf Cart Accidents Happen Even at Major Golf Events

The accident happened on May 20, 2023, at Oak Hill Country Club in New York. Lauren M. Lilley was standing along the ropes, watching the world’s best golfers, when a golf cart operated by a CBS broadcast crew member struck her from behind. The impact threw her over the rope and onto the course. Lilley suffered serious injuries, including a concussion with loss of consciousness, a herniated disc, and damage to her neck, shoulder, and arm. She underwent surgery but continues to live with permanent pain. Months later, she filed a lawsuit in Erie County against six defendants, including CBS Sports, CBS Broadcasting Inc., Robovision Inc., the PGA of America, the PGA Tour, and Oak Hill Country Club.

The case points to bigger safety concerns at professional events. Unlike injuries from golf balls where courts usually apply the “assumption of risk” rule, golf cart accidents fall under operational safety. PGA rules require carts to move at walking speed in crowded areas, avoid backing up blindly, and never operate during play. Drivers must also be over 18 and licensed. But this case suggests those protocols might not have been followed. It has raised questions about whether event organizers and broadcasters are doing enough to protect fans from equipment-related hazards.

From homes to streets to major golf tournaments, golf cart accidents can happen anywhere. Following rules and staying cautious is essential after all, golf is meant to bring people together, not tragedies.