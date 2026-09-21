‘Overblown, Overdone & Over-Analysed’: Veteran Golfers Address Concerns Around Team USA’s Form Ahead of President’s Cup

Pebble Beach in late September is usually about pro-am pairings and coastal fog delays. This year, it became a confessional booth for Team USA’s identity crisis. Between practice rounds at the Pure Insurance Championship, four men who’ve lived the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup grind from the inside sat down to answer golf’s $101,000 question: what exactly is going on with American team golf.

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The two competitions test different things. Presidents Cup pits the U.S. against an International side with no single continent behind it. Ryder Cup sends Americans onto foreign ground against a unified Europe that’s owned the format lately. Both are match play, so pairings, point structures and a captain’s read on momentum can flip a session in a way stroke play never does. It’s why the veterans shrugging this off means something. Their case is that execution decides these things, not the infrastructure built around it.

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“I think it’s overblown, overdone, and over-analyzed. Completely,” Rocco Mediate said, cutting straight past the diplomacy veteran players usually reach for on this subject.

That dismissiveness runs through all four answers. Analysts have spent years combing through every American loss for some structural flaw. The guys who actually played, on either side of this event, don’t buy it.

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Stuart Appleby, who spent five Presidents Cups on the International side, offered an outsider’s read that landed just as skeptical: “They’ve probably got a lot of desire to win. That’s nice, but you gotta get out of your way.”

That sentiment bridges into a broader point about distance from the current setup. Zach Johnson admitted to stepping back from the day-to-day, saying, “I’ve been out of the loop for about three years, which is totally justifiable,” before adding that the current leadership has earned the benefit of the doubt to run things their way.

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Mediate’s captaincy thought experiment

Mediate didn’t just dismiss the noise, he told us what he’d do differently as captain. Skip the cart. Stop trying to manufacture energy that isn’t there.

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“I’m gonna sit in the locker room, watch it on TV, maybe have a Diet Coke,” he said, framing hands-off trust as more effective than forced motivation.

He questioned who’s supposed to pump up a player like Scottie Scheffler, then acknowledged the public would likely dismiss that approach until results forced a reconsideration: “But wait a minute, this isn’t working.”

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The conversation with Mediate, Appleby and Johnson was about this month’s Presidents Cup. Justin Leonard’s answers point at something else entirely. As a vice captain under Jim Furyk for the 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor, a full year removed from this week’s Presidents Cup at Medinah, Leonard confirmed the changes aren’t speculative.

“We’ve changed our stats and data analyst,” he said, along with an overhaul to the team’s point structure.

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He described the volume of work behind those calls as extensive, spanning calls, Zoom sessions, texts, and emails.

Mediate brought it back to ground level to close things out: “It should just be fun, enjoy it, make jokes, have a good, great time with the guys, and have a day.” The stats analyst, the new points structure, the calls and texts and Zooms Leonard described, all of it is supposed to stay behind the curtain. The team just shows up and plays.

Two clocks are running on Team USA right now: the Presidents Cup this week, decided by a roster already picked and a captain already in place, and the Ryder Cup a year out, where the retooling Leonard describes is still in progress. The veterans’ shrug applies to the first. The stats team, the new points system, and Leonard’s insistence that none of it should reach the players apply to the second. Whether either produces different results depends less on what got said in September and more on what Team USA does with both chances when they arrive.