‘Pace of Play Is Insane’: YouTube Golfer Questions Nelly Korda’s ‘Fastest Player’ Label as LPGA Enforces Stricter Rules

Two years ago, The Annika became a cautionary tale. Saturday’s play finished almost an hour beyond the television window, and slow play became the story of the week. This year, the tournament returned to Pelican Golf Club with the LPGA announcing tougher penalties, and then a label sparked a different argument: Golf Channel called Nelly Korda one of the fastest players on tour, and a YouTube golfer said that if she is, the tour has a problem.

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Hailey Rae Ostrom quote-tweeted Golf Channel’s post, which said Korda’s rhythm and readiness make her one of the tour’s fastest players: “If this is one of the fastest players on the tour, that’s a real problem.”

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When critics pushed back, she followed up: “Since some of you lack critical thinking skills, I’ll say it point blank. I’m not saying Nelly is slow. I’m saying if she’s one of the fastest, that’s a problem, because she isn’t that fast. Pace of play is insane on the LPGA & I’m glad they’re doing something about it.”

Ostrom isn’t a casual observer. She describes herself as a professional golfer turned content creator who played college golf at George Fox University and has appeared on Golf Channel’s Shotmakers. A few years ago, she also mocked a Twitter user who said slow female golfers should be sent to a par-3 course.

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The Pace of Play Committee explained the new rules to players at The Annika. Under the 2027 policy, players will no longer receive warnings if they take one to five seconds longer than the allowed time. Instead, fines will start at $2,000 for a first offense, followed by $4,000 for a second and $8,000 for a third. Players timed on 35 holes in a season, down from the previous limit of 40, will face a $35,000 fine. Stroke penalties will also remain in place.

The Tour introduced these changes after reviewing its own data. Pace of play improved in 2025 but showed no further progress this year. The number of timed holes also increased by 12 percent. One-stroke penalties went up from three in 2025 to five this year, while two-stroke penalties remained at two. Players who were timed on at least 25 holes during the 2026 season will also have to attend a meeting about pace of play.

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The LPGA sees slow play as more than a problem on the golf course. It also affects the tour’s brand and the experience it offers its fans. When the LPGA changed its pace-of-play policy in 2025, player president Vicki Goetze-Ackerman said it was created in “the best interest of our brand, fans and the overall LPGA watching experience.” This month, an LPGA spokesperson repeated that message, saying: “Pace of play matters to our players, our fans and our partners.”

Slow play has also become the tour’s biggest complaint from fans. The 2024 event offered a clear example of how it can affect television coverage. Nelly Korda and Charley Hull needed five hours and 38 minutes to finish their third round on Saturday. Golf Channel had to extend its broadcast by 51 minutes. The latest numbers show that the problem has not gone away. “The data told us we were heading in the wrong direction,” Goetze-Ackerman wrote in a memo to players and caddies this week. The median round time for twosomes increased by seven minutes in 2026, from 3 hours and 55 minutes to 4 hours and 2 minutes. The LPGA has not publicly attached a specific financial loss to slow play. However, its repeated references to its brand, fans, viewing experience, and commercial partners show why the issue matters beyond the course.

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Nelly Korda backed the changes: “I’m a big fan.” She also said neither players nor fans want to spend more than five hours on the course. The world No. 1 has won four times this year, including the Chevron Championship and the U.S. Women’s Open. She came to Pelican after eight weeks off and opened with a bogey-free 63, though a third-round 71 left her six shots behind leader Lindy Duncan.

Her reputation for speed isn’t new. In 2023, she agreed that she and Matthew Fitzpatrick could play a very quick 18 together, replying, “Heck ya.”

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Interestingly, she has never been penalized for slow play.

Others have been less popular on the subject. Charley Hull has consistently criticized slow players and has suggested suspensions. This year, Carlota Ciganda and Yealimi Noh each received two-stroke slow-play penalties at the Buick LPGA Shanghai.

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The row also shows how subjective “fast” is. The disagreement may come down to what the word is measured against, but neither side has published timing data for Korda.

The new fines take effect in 2027, so Nelly Korda and everyone else will have time to adjust. Whether “one of the fastest” means anything will depend on how the tour enforces them.