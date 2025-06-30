Padraig Harrington’s Image Cleared by PGA Tour Veteran After Ugly Fight With NBC Analyst Went Viral

At the 2025 U.S. Senior Open on Friday, things got heated between Padraig Harrington and NBC Sports’ Roger Maltbie. During the second round at The Broadmoor, Harrington lost his ball on the 15th hole and got visibly upset when Maltbie didn’t help him look for it. A video caught Harrington saying, “You’ve played golf all your life, you understand.” Maltbie replied, “I’m not a player,” and later told Golf.com that he was under instructions from NBC to stay out of the trees and couldn’t help, even if he wanted to.

Harrington may have gone on to win the tournament, but the viral clip did some damage. Known for being calm and professional, the outburst felt out of place for him. Even though he later apologized and Maltbie accepted, many fans were left talking more about the argument than the win, and this was a rare slip-up in Harrington’s otherwise well-kept image. While Harrington’s dispute with Maltbie drew headlines, on the other side, his solid weekend play was quietly earning big respect toward him.

“Yeah, he’s the ultimate competitor and a quality individual. I have the highest respect for his game and for him as a person,” said Stewart Cink during a press conference at Broadmoor, after spending all four rounds paired with Harrington. Cink saw firsthand how focused and professional Harrington was throughout the tournament. It was a subtle way to back him up while the media buzzed about the dispute.

“Even though he’s a peer, he’s a guy I’ve always also looked up to because I’ve played with him so much and I admire the way he — he kind of treats golf.” he wasn’t talking about Harrington’s trophies but he was talking about the way Harrington carries himself. One moment that really defined that came in 2015 at the Irish Open. After a tough loss, Harrington stayed behind for nearly an hour to sign autographs and take photos with young fans in the rain, not out of obligation, but because he felt it was part of the job. His performance also backs up the appreciation he gets.

This year’s US Open performance was consistent throughout. He closed the last round with 5 birdies and won the tournament, and he has won this the second time; the first time was in 2022. “He never gives up. He’s always got a good attitude. That’s the hallmark of a high-quality player for a long time, and that’s what he is.” Even after falling out of form in 2014, Harrington kept pushing and won the 2015 Honda Classic. His relentless drive and upbeat mindset have defined his career, even well into the senior tour.

Regardless, this year’s Senior US Open was full of entertainment; the Harrington incident was not the only drama.

Ernie Els’s dispute with the USGA management

Ernie Els got off to a decent start at the 2025 U.S. Senior Open, tied for 15th after two rounds. But things took a frustrating turn during Round 2 when the weather halted play. Rain caused about an hour-long delay at The Broadmoor, and when the skies cleared, players were rushed back with barely any warning. “We got a text saying we had to be ready in seven minutes,” Els said, clearly annoyed by the abrupt restart. For him, the lack of prep time in such a big event didn’t feel right, especially knowing some players had time to warm up while others went back out cold.

Els also felt the scramble affected more than just him. His playing partner, Retief Goosen, had to finish his round without any rhythm, which Els said clearly showed. On top of that, the rain had softened the course too much for his liking; he prefers firmer conditions that demand more shot control. He didn’t hold back in saying the situation was “a bit weird.” And this wasn’t a one-off complaint. Over the years, Els has repeatedly voiced concerns over how this event is managed, whether it’s poor timing, course prep, or overall setup.

Regardless, the US Senior Open did end in the most entertaining way possible, with Harrington clinching the title with style.