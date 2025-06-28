Padraig Harrington WITB 2025: Equipment Breakdown for U.S. Senior Open

Man, this is what we live for! Padraig Harrington sits tied for the lead after two solid rounds at the 2025 U.S. Senior Open Championship, and his Wilson Staff gear is performing clutch when the tournament’s on the line. The three-time major champion posted back-to-back 67s at The Broadmoor Golf Club, sharing 6-under par with Stewart Cink and Mark Hensby. Having already conquered this major championship in 2022, Harrington’s got that killer instinct that separates champions from everyone else.

Now, as he chases his second U.S. Senior Open title, let’s examine the precision-crafted equipment arsenal that has him perfectly positioned for major championship glory.

Precision artillery: Padraig Harrington’s long game foundation

Harrington’s power game begins with the Titleist TSR3 Driver set at 9 degrees. This $599 powerhouse pairs perfectly with his Fujikura Ventus 7X shaft ($350), providing the stability needed for his consistent driving performance at The Broadmoor’s demanding elevation. Additionally, his Grip Master Leather Perforated grip completes a setup that has helped him average over 300 yards off the tee alongside fellow co-leader Stewart Cink.

Furthermore, his fairway woods showcase strategic versatility through TaylorMade’s proven technology. The Stealth 2 3-wood, at 15 degrees, and the Stealth 5-wood, at 18 degrees, both retail for around $299 each. Both feature Project X HZRDUS 2.7 TX shafts and Golf Pride MCC grips, creating a seamless transition from tee to fairway on The Broadmoor’s challenging layout.

His long iron setup reflects decades of experience and precision requirements. The Wilson Staff FG Tour V4 utility iron serves as his 4-iron, featuring an Accra Tour Z X Hybrid M5 shaft. Meanwhile, his Wilson Staff Model CB Forged irons, from 6-iron through pitching wedge, cost approximately $859-$899 for the complete set. These cavity-back designs offer the perfect balance between forgiveness and workability that experienced professionals demand for consistent performance.

Each iron features KBS Tour-V 125 TX shafts, ensuring a consistent feel throughout his scoring clubs. Consequently, this setup has proven instrumental during his bogey-free front nine performance in Friday’s second round.

Short game mastery: Harrington’s wedges and putting precision

Harrington’s wedge arsenal demonstrates his legendary creativity around the greens. His Wilson Staff Model wedges include a 52-degree with 8 bounce and a 58-degree with 9 bounce, each priced at approximately $140. Both feature KBS Tour-V 120 TX shafts for optimal feel and control.

However, his most intriguing club remains the Wilson Staff Model HT wedge, set at 64 degrees with 10 degrees of bounce. Interestingly, Harrington offers unique advice about this specialized club. “The big key with a 64 wedge is DO NOT use it. No, seriously, do not use it. It’s a terrible wedge for your technique,” he explains. “That club is in the bag, and it gets used on the golf course, and it gets used when it’s needed, but you don’t practice with it because it’s awful.”

His putting setup centers around the Odyssey White Hot OG 2-Ball Putter, paired with an Odyssey Stroke Lab shaft and a SuperStroke Pistol Grip 2.0 GT, retailing for approximately $230. Harrington completes his setup with Titleist Pro V1 golf balls, priced at $55 per dozen, while maintaining his 25-year partnership with Wilson Staff.

Can Harrington’s trusted arsenal deliver another major championship?