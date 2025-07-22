Paige Spiranac Admits Bryson DeChambeau’s Small Advice Changed Her Game Forever

“I hate golf lol,” Paige Spiranac admitted just weeks ago—a candid confession that surprised fans, especially since she’s been playing more than ever and had recently rekindled her love for the game. But even with her renewed passion, a string of poor rounds has tested her patience, making her frustration just as loud as her enthusiasm.

In a recent YouTube video, Spiranac opened up about her struggles and offered advice on navigating a rough patch on the course. “Sometimes when you’re on the golf course and things start going haywire, you try new feels for the first time and it doesn’t work,” she said, reflecting on a common trap golfers fall into. Like many, she started experimenting mid-round—testing new techniques and swing “feels” that she hadn’t practiced—hoping to stop the bleeding. But those impulsive fixes only made things worse. It was a cycle of trial and error fueled by desperation. That’s when a surprising source of guidance made a real difference: Bryson DeChambeau.

During a swing lesson, the two filmed together, DeChambeau offered her a piece of advice that shifted her entire mindset. “It’s trial and error out here as well,” she recalled him telling her. “Make sure you are trying new things because you want to see what works and what doesn’t.” Rather than falling into the chaos of mid-round tweaks, he encouraged her to experiment with purpose—to approach the game like a lab, where each adjustment is a test, not a panic move. For Spiranac, it was a powerful reminder that growth in golf doesn’t come from scrambling for quick fixes, but from deliberate exploration, especially when things go wrong. Ironically, the man who helped her find clarity was once someone she had very little patience for.

Spiranac was once one of Bryson’s harshest critics. She thought he was arrogant, especially after his behavior at a tournament in 2020. But after working with him on a YouTube video earlier this year, her opinion changed. She said he was actually kind and funny totally different from what she expected. The former LPGA professional had also defended the LIV Golfer over his unfair treatment, which was depicted in Netflix’s Full Swing.

Regardless, Spiranac continued by sharing a moment from that same session with Bryson DeChambeau that truly shifted her perspective. “I was having issues hooking it and he told me something, tried two swings. He’s like, ‘Stop.’ Like, ‘Don’t make it work… If it doesn’t work for you in a couple of swings, switch it. Don’t keep trying to make yourself make that tip work or that feeling work. Just try something completely different.’” DeChambeau’s advice goes beyond quick fixes—it’s rooted in a deep understanding of the golf swing and how individual mechanics respond under pressure.

And he clearly knows what he’s talking about. He leads the LIV Golf league in driving distance with an average of 331.0 yards and ranks second in scrambling percentage at 65.29%, proving he’s not just a long hitter but also elite at recovering from tough positions. So when he tells a player to abandon a swing thought that doesn’t work after just a couple of tries, he knows what he is talking about.

Paige’s content that she makes with big golf celebrities hits the mark not just with golf fans, but with non-golfers too. She makes the game fun and easy to follow. But even with that success, she’s now choosing a different path.

Spiranac’s new role in golf’s future

Apart from creating golf content and growing her massive online following, Paige Spiranac is now stepping into a more strategic role within the sport. She recently joined the Grass League in a front office position, where she’ll focus on brand development, fan engagement, content strategy, and building new partnerships. With her deep understanding of both the game and digital media, she aims to help shape the league’s growth and bring more energy and attention to the sport in fresh, exciting ways.

“The Grass League is breaking boundaries and pushing golf into an exciting new era. I’m thrilled to join the Front Office and help shape not only how the league looks and feels but how it connects with fans and grows the game,” said Spiranac, as she also believes this can be the best opportunity for her to become part of something that is culture-shaping.

One of the major events she’s involved in is the 2025 Summer Grind, happening on August 30–31 at Goat Hill Park in Oceanside, California. This high-stakes, two-day par‑3 scramble tournament includes fierce team competition, a $100,000 prize purse, and a vibrant festival atmosphere with music, food trucks, and more. It reflects the Grass League’s fun, fan-focused style, and Paige is all in, blending her golf knowledge and media savvy to help make it a must-watch event.

As her game evolves, so does her role in the sport. From swings to strategy, Paige Spiranac is rewriting what it means to grow with golf.