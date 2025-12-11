Paige Spiranac Admits the Emotional Weight of Online Body-Shaming

For Paige Spiranac, the comment section is both a goldmine and a minefield. This is where people body shame her, and she gets back at them. Even after she threw her first pitch at a Brewers game in 2022, body-shamers didn’t bat an eye. It has been such a common occurrence for her now that she has just stopped caring about it.

During a recent appearance on the Sandbagger Scramble, she teamed up with Biznasty against Ryan Whitney and Keith Yandle. There Biznasty asked how she handles the “negativity” that comes her way, as she is now an internet personality. Spiranac’s answer was straightforward.

“I used to really, really care,” she admitted, “but if you get called a s–t once, it doesn’t matter if you hear it a million times after that. It’s fine.” And then, she finally shared her witty approach, saying, “I try to make it fun.”

The comment section is her battlefield, and she has learned to respond with wit instead of anger, which we see time and again.

In April 2025, during Masters week, a golf fan commented on one of Paige Spiranac’s posts: “Controversial take, but I like when women are kind of fat like this.” The comment was provoking. Instead of ignoring it or reacting defensively, Spiranac handled it with sarcasm. She replied, “I’ll keep snacking on those peach ice cream sandwiches then 😂.” Her reply got more attention than the insult, and fans praised her for how she dealt with it.

Now, it doesn’t mean she isn’t affected by those comments at all. When she shared a video of her golf swing from behind, negative comments appeared quickly: “chunky,” “letting herself go,” “getting older.” This time, Paige Spiranac chose not to laugh it off.

The 32-year-old went to her Instagram story to push back. She wrote, “I feel that I am happy, I’m healthy, and I look fine. Just because I have a little bit of cellulite, it shouldn’t warrant these types of comments.” Her response showed that humor has its limits.

But ever wondered why Spiranac chose social media over professional golf? Well, it requires looking back at what that career actually cost her.

Professional golf career almost broke Paige Spiranac

Paige Spiranac revealed the reason during the same Sandbagger Scramble podcast as to whether she would ever play professional golf again and why she switched. She answered right away with utmost honesty.

“I would never do it again. LPGA, you get to never, ever. It’s just so hard. When I was playing at my best, I was probably a plus-five handicap. I wasn’t even close to being good enough to play. They’re that good.”

There were other problems besides the talent difference. The financial situation wasn’t good either. She took care of everything herself, from booking her own tickets to finding her own lodgings. No team, no help.

“My first year playing, I played around 25 events, made money in all of them but two, and barely broke even for the year after covering all your travel,” she added.

While many often think that Spiranac quit golf to become a model. The truth was the other way around.

“It was all through, like my media work,” she said. “So I was doing modeling and media work to pay for my golf career. And so it was really hard because I couldn’t even focus on golf. After all, I was having to do all of the stuff just to finance my golf career.” The modeling wasn’t what kept her from playing golf; it was what kept her ambitions of playing golf alive.

That background explains her current path. She didn’t leave golf for social media; she left because it was no longer financially viable. While body-shaming comments still happen, she no longer faces the financial pressure.