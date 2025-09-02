Paige Spiranac All Smiles As She Shares Moments With New ‘Family’

Paige Spiranac has conquered pro tours, social media, and modeling. Now she’s taking on her boldest role yet with The Grass League, a par-3 series rewriting golf’s playbook. The venture marks her first official step into shaping the sport from the inside, not just showcasing it to fans. And how’s that been treating her?

With a big smile and Archie Bradley by her side, Paige Spiranac shared a new Instagram story captioned “Love my GL Family” from Goat Hill Park in Oceanside, California. The post was initially posted by Bradley, saying, “The best duo a golf course has ever seen @_paige.renee @grassleague @goathillpark” to which Paige replied, “Dynamic duo!” And she’s not just throwing out a feel-good caption.

Paige has truly stepped into a whole new world with The Grass League, the first-ever high-stakes par-3 golf series. This partnership began earlier this year when Spiranac officially joined the league’s front office in a strategic role, as announced on July 31.

She is not just behind the scenes. Spiranac is grabbing the mic as an on-course reporter, bringing her signature energy to live events, while also leading the league’s digital content strategy. From shaping the brand to building fan connections across social platforms, Spiranac is helping The Grass League grow bigger, bolder, and more connected than ever. And if her latest posts are any clue, she’s loving every second of it, or in her words: “I was born for this.”

When she first announced her involvement, Spiranac made it clear she saw this as more than a gig. “The Grass League is breaking boundaries and pushing golf into an exciting new era,” she said. “I’m thrilled to join the Front Office and help shape not only how the league looks and feels but how it connects with fans and grows the game.” The Grass League isn’t just another golf event; it’s designed to redefine how fans experience the game. Launched as the first professional par-3 team league, it swaps the traditional 18-hole format for short, action-packed matches that keep the energy high from start to finish.

Each event features teams representing different regions, playing in a two-on-two scramble format under stadium lights, creating a vibe closer to a sports arena than a quiet course. The league turns each match into a festival, with live music, food trucks, and fan zones, making it appealing to both die-hard golf enthusiasts and new audiences.

By blending competition with a festival-like atmosphere, The Grass League aims to attract a younger, more engaged fan base to golf, positioning itself as the future of the sport. What’s amusing is that the league is a direct rival of LIV Golf and the PGA Tour, a move that could put her PGA Tour ties at risk.

Paige Spiranac Caught in the Crossfire of Golf’s Growing Rivalry

Paige Spiranac is reportedly facing the possibility of losing her position on the PGA Tour’s Creator Council. This council was introduced as part of the PGA Tour’s strategy to grow its digital presence by collaborating with popular influencers and content creators in the golf space. Spiranac, who is one of the most influential figures in golf on social media, was included to help attract younger fans and expand the game’s reach.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, recent reports suggest that the PGA Tour is tightening its rules for council members. The issue stems from Spiranac’s association with rival leagues, such as LIV Golf, and new ventures like the Grass League. The Tour reportedly wants exclusivity and does not want influencers promoting competing organizations.

Since Paige has been actively engaging with these rivals, her spot on the Creator Council may be in jeopardy unless she follows PGA Tour guidelines. But as the battle for golf’s future heats up, her bold move could make her a trailblazer or leave her outside the PGA Tour’s circle.