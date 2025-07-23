Paige Spiranac Approves as Scottie Scheffler Is Overshadowed by Own Wife in Rare Public Outing

You’d think winning The Open Championship would be the biggest headline of the week, right? Wrong! Scottie Scheffler may have dominated Royal Portrush with the Claret Jug in hand, but it was his stunning wife, Meredith, who completely stole the show at the Happy Gilmore 2 premiere in New York. Golf fans couldn’t stop talking about her effortless style, and honestly, we totally get why.

The moment perfectly captured golf’s evolving social landscape. Claire Rogers, a golf content creator, sparked the conversation with her viral observation: “Tired: wanting Scottie’s golf game Wired: wanting Meredith’s hair and wardrobe.” Her tweet struck a chord with fans who’ve grown increasingly fascinated by the fashion choices of golf’s leading ladies.

Paige Spiranac didn’t hesitate to join the conversation. She reposted Rogers’ comment with a simple four-word reaction: “She’s the cutest!” The post garnered 1,486 views within hours, demonstrating how quickly golf fans rally around discussions of style and personality beyond pure athletic performance.

Paige Spiranac‘s response carried extra weight given her own connection to the Happy Gilmore franchise. The golf influencer has a cameo in the highly anticipated sequel, having previously expressed her excitement about the role. Her enthusiastic endorsement of Meredith’s style further highlighted the appreciation for golf wives who bring their own unique flair to the sport’s major events.

Meanwhile, Meredith looked effortlessly chic in her denim shirt and funky trousers combination at the Lincoln Center premiere. Her relaxed yet polished aesthetic perfectly complemented Scottie’s casual white t-shirt and grey jeans ensemble. The couple’s coordinated but individual styles showcased exactly why fans have become so invested in their rare public appearances together.

Paige Spiranac and Golf WAGs Build Impressive Social Media Followings

This viral moment reflects how golf wives and girlfriends have built substantial social media platforms that extend far beyond their partners’ athletic achievements. These women understand the power of authentic engagement with modern golf audiences.

Consider the impressive numbers across the golf world: Paulina Gretzky commands over 1 million Instagram followers, while Allison Stokke boasts more than 700,000 dedicated fans. Even newer faces like Lilia Schneider, Bryson DeChambeau’s girlfriend, has already amassed 50,000 Instagram followers and 150,000 TikTok fans. Their platforms consistently showcase fashion inspiration, travel adventures, and behind-the-scenes glimpses of tournament life.

Golf personalities have increasingly crossed into mainstream entertainment opportunities, creating new pathways for fan engagement. These influential voices can amplify moments and conversations within the golf community, just as Spiranac demonstrated with her enthusiastic reaction to Meredith’s premiere appearance.

The Happy Gilmore 2 premiere provided the perfect backdrop for this kind of style-focused discussion. Meredith’s appearance alongside Scottie, fresh from his Open Championship victory, created a moment that resonated with fans who appreciate both athletic achievement and personal style choices.

Golf’s digital landscape continues to evolve as these personalities share their unique perspectives and authentic experiences. Their substantial followings demonstrate that modern golf fans are eager to connect with content that extends beyond traditional tournament results and scoring updates.