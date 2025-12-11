Paige Spiranac Calls Herself a ‘Headcase’ as She Hints at Alarming LPGA Truth

What does it actually cost to chase an LPGA dream — and what happens when the math doesn’t work?

Paige Spiranac answered that question with disarming honesty during a recent appearance on the Spittin’ Chiclets Sandbagger Scramble. The conversation, filmed during a casual round alongside Biznasty, Ryan Whitney, and Keith Yandle, turned serious when Spiranac was asked if she would ever consider returning to professional golf.

“I would never do it again,” she said. “LPGA, you get to never, ever. It’s just so hard. When I was playing at my best, I was probably a plus-five handicap. I wasn’t even close enough to being good enough to play. They’re that good.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The finality was striking. But her explanation revealed something deeper than personal preference — it exposed the economic and emotional machinery that grinds down aspiring professionals before they ever reach the tour.

“I’m also just like a headcase on the golf course,” she admitted. “I didn’t like playing. I didn’t like competing. I didn’t like the pressure.”

Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 28: Paige Spiranac watches a putt on the 10th hole during the 2024 Creator Classic prior to the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on August 28, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

As she revealed in a recent podcast appearance, Spiranac could shoot a 64 in a practice round and then card an 82 in tournament play — a disparity rooted in anxiety she never fully overcame despite working with multiple sports psychologists.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond the mental toll, the financial reality was equally punishing. “My first year playing, I played around 25 events, made money in all of them but two, and barely broke even for the year after covering all your travel,” Spiranac said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

She handled everything herself. “Are you the one who has to book all your flights and hotels?” Whitney asked. “Yeah, you’re doing everything yourself,” she replied.

The assumption has always been that Spiranac pivoted from golf to modeling. The reality was the reverse.

“It was all through like my media work,” she said. “So I was doing modeling and media work to pay for my golf career. And so it was really hard because I couldn’t even focus on golf because I was having to do all of the stuff just to finance my golf career.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The irony is sharp. The very work that would eventually make her golf’s most-followed social media personality began as a survival mechanism — a way to fund a dream that was slipping further out of reach. Spiranac’s story, however, is far from unique. It reflects a systemic reality across women’s developmental golf.

The financial grind facing LPGA hopefuls

On the Epson Tour — the LPGA’s primary developmental circuit — the average purse sits around $250,000 per event, with winners taking home approximately $37,500. But players face estimated annual expenses of $50,000 or more for entry fees, flights, hotels, food, and caddies.

ADVERTISEMENT

The math rarely works. Under the tour’s “no cut, no pay” model, players who miss the weekend earn nothing. One player reportedly made just $8,000 in a season where she made six cuts in 15 events — nowhere near enough to cover basic costs.

Many talented players leave the tour not because they lack ability, but because they cannot afford to continue. The LPGA has acknowledged this gap, increasing prize money through the Epson sponsorship and designing more drivable tour routes to reduce travel costs. But the structural challenge remains: the dream demands financial endurance alongside competitive excellence.

The average LPGA professional plays at a skill level equivalent to a plus-five or plus-six handicap, posting scoring averages of 71-72 per round. A scratch golfer — already elite by amateur standards — sits a full shot or more behind the 100th-ranked LPGA player. For aspiring pros, reaching that standard while absorbing five-figure annual losses is a calculus few can sustain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Today, Spiranac commands an audience of over four million Instagram followers and holds a front-office role with the Grass League. The career she built from necessity has become something larger than the one she originally pursued.

But her words carry weight for anyone chasing a tour card. The dream is real. So is the cost.