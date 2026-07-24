Paige Spiranac Calls Out ‘Vile Tweets’ After Her Golf Gatekeeping Statement Went Viral

Paige Spiranac continues to push back against golf traditionalists after opposing calls to ‘shrink the game’ following its COVID-19 popularity boom. The 33-year-old took to X to call out “gatekeeping” in the sport, drawing backlash from critics. They cited her financial interests and argued that she is shielded from pace-of-play and etiquette issues at municipal courses because she plays at exclusive venues. Still, Spiranac hit back at her critics.

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“A couple things here after reading the responses,” she wrote on X. “I’ve been lucky enough to play at some of the nicest courses and I also still play (and pay for rounds) at munis. Debauchery and poor pace of play happen at both from new golfers to old. I think people in general are less kind and considerate, and that is also showing up on the golf course.

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“Pace of play seems to be the biggest issue for everyone. I think if courses stick to 12-15 minute interval tee times and crack down on pace of play, then the experience will be enhanced for all. It’s funny how people will preach decorum, etiquette, and how it’s a gentleman’s game while also sending the most vile tweets lol.”

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Due to the sport’s increase in popularity, there have indeed been issues in pace-of-play on golf courses. While a typical round should last 4 to 4.5 hours, issues arise when groups play too slowly. This causes backups throughout the course, forcing the groups behind them to wait on every shot. Yet, Spiranac’s solution isn’t anything new.

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12 to 15 minute tee time intervals are often seen as the right balance for public and high-volume courses. A 2020 USGA report also noted that Maryland’s Montgomery County Revenue Authority saw strong results after stretching intervals from eight to 12 minutes. Average round times fell from 5-5.5 hours to around four hours. And satisfaction and monthly revenue rose by 25% YoY, despite fewer rounds being played.

In her original post, Paige Spiranac criticized those calling to “shrink” golf and accused them of belittling newcomers to the sport. The influencer argued that longtime golfers are not morally superior to new players and said golf should embrace its growing audience rather than remain “stuffy and exclusive.” She also called for the golf community to educate and help new players instead of “gatekeeping” the sport.

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Paige Spiranac herself played golf in college, and even competed in NCAA Division I golf. She turned professional in 2015, but later transitioned into a successful career as a social media influencer and model. Besides her, others like Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau have repeatedly spoken about growing the sport and making it more accessible to more players. And their efforts have largely been successful.

As per a March 2026 report from the National Golf Foundation, more people in the U.S. are playing golf. That participation rose 41% from 2019 to 2025 and is approaching 50 million participants by the end of 2026. In fact, just the post Covid-19 boom has added nearly 5 million golfers and 14 million golf consumers. But as participation in the sport grows, so will the friction within it.