Paige Spiranac Claims Her Scenes Were Cut From Happy Gilmore Weeks After Release

While golfing, Garrett Clark and Paige Spiranac drifted into a chat beyond birdies and bogeys. The YouTube creator asked Paige about her cameo in the new Happy Gilmore, sparking a story fans never expected. Paige explained she played “Wendy,” a Dick’s Sporting Goods employee in full uniform. She even filmed alongside Adam Sandler during his iconic swing. But when the movie reached Netflix on July 25, her speaking lines vanished—leaving Paige amused as she revealed the behind-the-scenes twist.

When Garrett flipped the question to her appearance in Happy Gilmore, Paige admitted it was fun but brief. “Yeah, I didn’t have many lines. It was really easy. I just stood there with Adam Sandler doing the Happy Gilmore swing, which was awesome. So cool to see.” Then came the real tea.

Garrett teased her role, and Paige cracked up while setting it straight. “No, it was funny. I was a Dick’s employee. My name was Wendy, and I had to go and do the costume fitting. They kept trying to make it sexier, and Dick was like, ‘No, it needs to be the official uniform.’ So I was wearing slacks and a polo,” Spiranac told Clark. Not exactly the glamorous cameo fans imagined, but Paige loved laughing about it.

Finally, Garrett asked if she even spoke on screen. Paige shrugged and dropped the twist: “Yeah, I had, like, some lines, but they cut them all out.” So her Hollywood debut ended more silent than scripted—a blink-and-miss cameo with a story larger than the scene. In the end, Paige didn’t need lines to leave an impression. Fans love her unfiltered stories, golf takes, and cheeky humor—on or off the course.

Paige was elated to have gotten the opportunity to work with one of her favorites, Adam Sandler. “It was incredible. I got to shoot my scene with Adam Sandler, and he did the iconic ‘Happy Gilmore’ swing right in front of me,” she said with excitement. “I had a line, and I was shaking—I was so nervous. But it was such a thrilling experience and a true honor. First, just being in the movie—it’s one of my all-time favorites. And second, getting to work with Adam Sandler,” she said a while back.

Golf has always had a quirky way of sneaking into Hollywood. Sometimes it’s a dramatic backdrop for underdog stories; other times it’s pure comedy gold. Happy Gilmore set the standard nearly 30 years ago, proving that a wild swing and some outrageous one-liners could turn golf into a cult classic. Since then, golf cameos have become a pop-culture tradition.

Legends like Jack Nicklaus and modern stars like Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth now pop up in Happy Gilmore 2. Even non-golf celebrities join the fun, with surprise cameos adding to the hype. Packed with pros, stars, and Sandler’s iconic swing, the sequel proves golf still has Hollywood magic.

But Happy Gilmore isn’t golf’s only Hollywood moment.

When Golf Swings Up to the Big Screen

In Caddyshack (1980), legend Lee Trevino made a cameo. The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000) drew on golf history, even without pro cameos. Later, Tin Cup (1996) featured Phil Mickelson and Craig Stadler alongside Kevin Costner. Documentaries like The Short Game (2013) highlighted future stars such as Alexa Pano, proving golf entertains far beyond fairways.

That crossover is growing today. Influencers like Paige Spiranac now share the screen, blending golf with pop culture. Beyond pros, Hollywood stars like Mark Wahlberg, Justin Timberlake, and Samuel L. Jackson proudly showcase their love for the game. Even social media creators bring golf to new audiences, mixing trick shots with lifestyle content. As golf expands its reach, the line between fairways and film sets keeps fading. Hollywood and golf don’t just meet occasionally anymore—they’re becoming part of the same stage.

Recently, Justin Timberlake made headlines by expanding his golf investments, proving how deeply celebrities are tied to the sport. Similarly, Mark Wahlberg’s appearances in high-profile pro-ams continue to highlight golf’s growing cultural spotlight.

Athletes from other sports also keep finding a second passion in golf. UFC legend Daniel Cormier now openly shares his golf obsession, trading the octagon for the driving range. NBA stars like Steph Curry and Michael Jordan have long embraced the game, often competing in pro-ams. NFL icons such as Tony Romo and Patrick Mahomes also tee it up, proving golf bridges athletic worlds. Even tennis greats like Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have been spotted swinging clubs.

As more influencers, athletes, and Hollywood names step onto the course, golf’s cultural reach keeps expanding. No longer confined to fairways and leaderboards, the sport now thrives in films, podcasts, and social feeds. In blending tradition with modern stardom, golf has found a stage far bigger than the course itself.