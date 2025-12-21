Paige Spiranac Clears Misconception About Nelly Korda & Co. After Her Feud With LPGA Ended

Essentials Inside The Story Spiranac busts a common misconception

Paige Spiranac has been in the news for much of 2025. Notably, most of them were not stories she enjoyed. Spiranac has had troubles with the LPGA Tour. She once shared her opinion, criticising the LPGA tour’s strict dress code policy. Alongside that, she further shared her differing take on the broader debate about traditional golf culture versus the modern game, which did not sit well with the LPGA. Back in 2017, the LPGA implemented a stricter dress code, banning plunging necklines, leggings, and short skirts. Spiranac has always been known for her bold outfits and took a stand against them. She faced strong backlash and criticism following the incident. However, recently she has said something which is likely to be received well by the LPGA, as well as its players.

Spiranac also played around at the CME Group Tour Championship, where she addressed some significant misconceptions about LPGA Tour pros. Fans watching on television have several misconceptions about the fairway and the difficulty level that the PGA Tour pros have to deal with. Thus, breaking the myth, Spiranac elaborated on how the course presents a stiff challenge.

“So, the ground here feels like it’s hard and firm, but it’s actually quite soft underneath it. Again, like the conditions make these courses so much more difficult than you even see on TV. And so the LPGA players who are out here who absolutely will destroy this golf course with how good they are,” said Spiranac. She also pointed out how there are some extremely narrow fairways that make the golfers toil significantly to hit the ball out of the fairways.

Previously, too, she has been subjected to a lot of online abuses and controversies, with the one at the Internet Invitational being a standout. Touted to be a breakthrough moment in her career, things quickly spiraled out of control. While Spiranac’s team did not win, she was accused of violating tournament rules. Thankfully, despite all the criticism, Spiranac seems to be back as she made an appearance at the $4 million Grant Thornton Invitational.

Pointing further to the challenges, Spiranac stated how firm the greens were, as she also highlighted the lightning-fast speed of the greens. And that’s not all. There were other things that Spiranac tried to draw attention to. “And they’re also playing this course, I think, 6500 close to 6600. So it’s also not like a chip and putt for them. I think the courses are a lot longer than people would expect them to be, and people don’t actually realize the yards that the LPGA players are playing from, especially in majors,” Spiranac analyzed.

Well, this would surely break some of the myths that surround LPGA golf and will notably, not attract much criticism.

While we have already mentioned that she was subjected to a lot of hate online, she has previously dealt with similar pressure, albeit as a professional golfer.

Paige Spiranac reflects on LPGA pressures and why she walked away

The former pro golfer had to deal with stress and anxiety that came hand-in-hand while she spent her years as a professional athlete. She shared her thoughts on the situation recently.

While she was asked about whether she would want to relive the days of being a professional athlete again, she immediately reacted, “I would never do it again.” Spiranac further added, “LPGA, you get to never, ever. It’s just so hard. When I was playing at my best, I was probably a plus-five handicap. I wasn’t even close enough to being good enough to play. They’re that good.”

Spiranac became a renowned name while she was spending her college days at San Diego State University. While it was her golfing talent that introduced her to fame, she decided to step back from being a professional in the sport later. She said, “I’m also just like a headcase on the golf course. I didn’t like playing. I didn’t like competing. I didn’t like the pressure.” While she couldn’t deal with the pressures of playing, she has done remarkably well as an influencer.