Paige Spiranac & Co Sent 5-Word Message by LPGA Legend on Their Involvement in Golf

Golf has been dominated for a long time by legends like Tiger Woods and Nelly Korda, who have reshaped the game and pushed it into the global spotlight. But it’s also time we credit influencers for trying to grow the game as much as possible, and we all know that Paige Spiranac is definitely one of the most popular influencers among golf fans. Spiranac may have a large fan following of over 4 million on Instagram, but getting a nod from a golfing legend? Now that’s a career-defining moment for her.

We often see her on the course, in front of the camera, and usually engaging in debates about golf attire, equipment, and other happenings in the golfing world. While her journey hasn’t been an easy one, with several critics brushing her off as ‘just an influencer,’ Spiranac has steadily carved out her own lane in the golfing community. And as she continues to do so, Annika Sorenstam, too, believes Spiranac has played an important role in trying to grow the game.

“I think it is great. I just want more people to play, to enjoy it, to have a good time, and to experience it, whether it comes from traditional golfers, you know, the way we used to watch it on TV or read about it in magazines or whatever,” Sorenstam told Fox News Digital recently. The 10-time major winner feels that the only way to get more people to play is when there is more talk of the game. While in her era, golf could capture people’s attention only via newspapers or TV. But times have changed.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Nowadays, information is shared differently; people get information in different places, so I think it is great. They bring a different view or perspective into the sport. Whether it is fashion or trick shots, I mean they all have a little niche,” Sorenstam added as she credited influencers for growing the game alongside professionals. Like Sorenstam highlighted, the methods of doing so might be very different from her era, but they bring a fresh perspective to the game. Influencers do not just post reels of straightforward golf. They usually add an element or two to make things more interesting and different to catch the viewers’ attention. The Duels and Creator Classic are good examples to show how influencers can elevate the event.

AD

While Sorenstam’s message was not directly at Paige Spiranac, we know how monumental Spiranac has been in the golf influencer world. She was one of the first few golf influencers, and is grateful for what she does. “I am so blessed to do this, and I try to remind myself of that every single day,” she once said. “I am just creating content that is supposed to be fun and make people smile, and that’s what I love. I’m not saving lives. I’m not trying to change the world. I think sometimes content creators can have this inflated ego and feel like they are so important or that they’re a celebrity, but that’s just not true. So I try to keep myself very humble, be grateful for what I get to do, keep perspective, and always push myself to be more creative and to put out content that you guys like,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sorenstam’s message was clear—respect where respect is due. And for years, Paige Spiranac has been putting in the work to be where she is today.

Paige Spiranac’s incredible journey

While she started her career to be a professional golfer and even played briefly on the Cactus Tour in 2016, she could not make it on the LPGA. Spiranac even played Division I at the NCAA and won the All-Mountain West Conference honors during the 2012-13 & 2013-14 seasons. While she continued to play amateur and professional golf, she could never earn a card on the Tour, and that’s when her career path changed.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

She then took up modeling and took to social media to start her page dedicated to golf. She frequently posts on golf instruction and other tips and tricks, and has been a storm on social media. With over 4 million followers on Instagram and 440K on YouTube, Spiranac is one of golf’s top social media influencers. She also frequently endorses several brands and writes monthly columns for Golf Magazine, where she discusses her hot takes on several topics around golf.

She now often appears as a guest on several podcasts, but she also had her own, “Playing-A-Round with Paige Renee,” where she often invited some of the best golfers to play a round with her and discuss course strategy and play. She does not operate that podcast anymore. Whether you follow her for the golf tips, the hot takes, or the behind-the-scenes putting fails, Spiranac’s journey is proof that the game is evolving, and now, even the veterans are here for it!