Paige Spiranac Confirms Theory About ‘Less Clothes’ on Golf Courses After an ‘Infuriating’ Experience

We’ve all had those days on the golf course — slices, shanks, the dreaded three-putt from six feet, and let’s not forget those nightmarish shots from the rough. While we each have our reasons for a bad day on the course, Paige Spiranac just served up her reason for a bad round on the golf course. The golf world’s most glamorous maverick confirmed her possible theory earlier today, when she had a frustrating day on the course. And it is not what you would have ever thought of!

We often see her in front of the camera, usually engaging in debates about golf attire, equipment, and other happenings in the golfing world. While she was a professional golfer at some point (Cactus Tour 2016), she could never make it on the LPGA. But she doesn’t fail to stay in touch with the game, and sneaks in a round or two of golf now and then, even when she’s not in front of the camera.

But besides it, Paige Spiranac has been known for her bold and signature looks on the course as much as she is known for her opinions on several themes. Her style on the course has always been a mix of sporty glam, and she never fails to show up with confidence. In a moment of golf exasperation, Spiranac decided to share her feelings with her fans.“I love golf but nothing makes me want to quit more than when I keep hitting hooks off the tee. It’s infuriating,” she posted after she played a round on Sunday. And her reasoning for the frustrating round was her outfit.

“If you’ve been following me for a while, you know I have this working theory that I play better when I wear less clothes. Can confirm that science is right once again. I played like (sh-t) today,” she confessed as her theory was finally confirmed. She posted a picture in a sporty light gray button-up polo paired with black shorts, which was a more covered look than her usual on-course outfits. Spiranac is often spotted wearing outfits that have gotten her the popularity but also drawn criticism from many constantly.

But she isn’t afraid to take her chances on the golf course as her outfits make her feel confident. “It’s just how I feel best. I’ve always dressed this way. I like being se-y – it’s when I’m most confident. There are definitely times I play it up on social media. It’s my body, it’s my choice, and I can choose what I want to wear,” Spiranac said on the Key Adams show in 2023.

And of course, her pitch isn’t for all golfers to start showing up in gym shorts or crop tops, but rather a reminder for confidence on the course. Like she witnessed at the round on Sunday, where she hit big hooks, her reason was simply that she wore something different from what she usually wears. Hence, when something is out of your comfort zone, you cannot always expect the best results. Her message is rather a reminder that confidence, however you find it, is just as important as technique on the golf course.

But her outfit choices have always faced criticism in the past, and it hasn’t been an easy journey for her to be where she is today.

Paige Spiranac’s outfit battle with the critics

While Spiranac has come a long way from being a college golfer to now a social media sensation, her outfit choices on the golf course have always been the center of attention. She has always had to fight back against critics when she decided her best option for an outfit, that would make her comfortable.

“I grew up playing on public golf courses where guys were wearing cut-off jean shorts and tank tops. So when I started posting in tank tops and leggings, it blew people’s minds in golf. It was just the most risqué thing that anyone could be doing,” Spiranac said earlier this year. She also added that it is harder to connect personalities if they don’t show their true nature online. And her way of expressing herself is through her choice of outfits.

Many golf critics blamed her outfits for being insulting to the game. Even when the LPGA Tour’s stricter dress code in 2017 sparked controversy and resistance, Spiranac was a vocal opponent. She said she can still uphold the values of the game and also be authentic to herself. “You can still respect and uphold the tradition of the game – it doesn’t have to be all about your wardrobe. I’m just trying to share my personal story and be authentic to myself,” lashing back at critics.

So, whether it’s fewer clothes or fewer hooks, Spiranac’s formula for success is still under construction. But one thing’s for sure, she’ll always do it unapologetically!