Paige Spiranac Drops Cheeky Response to Matt Fitzpatrick’s Shirtless Golf Session: ‘My Theory Holds True’

The golf world has been seeing a new bout of dress code debates after seeing Matti Schmid play competitively with his shirt untucked and after Annabell Fuller’s sleeveless crop top appearance at the AUS PGA. So, how could Paige Spiranac, who has often championed her theory about dress codes, stay quiet on the matter?

The former professional golfer, who is now a well-known content creator, posted her response to a widely shared training video of Matt Fitzpatrick on social media on Monday. Initially shared by the DP World Tour, the 2026 Valspar Championship champion is seen in the video engaging in a rigorous, speed-focused workout without a shirt.

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“My theory holds true. You swing faster the less you wear,” Spiranac wrote on X while reposting the video.

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Well, Spiranac herself is no stranger to being criticized for attire choices. Since Spiranac transitioned from playing collegiate golf at San Diego State to establishing a career as a full-time media figure, there has been ongoing discussion about that. However, owing to her experience in competitive gymnastics, she has often clarified that being comfortable in form-fitting clothing stems from a sport that emphasizes freedom of movement and flexibility, which she believes is equally crucial in golf.

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Spiranac first put her theory on record years ago, posting that she shoots “lower the less I wear”, calling it science. She doubled down in June 2025, captioning a photo on X: “If you’ve been following me for a while, you know I have this working theory that I play better when I wear less clothes. Can confirm that science is right once again. I played like [poop emoji] today,” after a round where she had opted for a more buttoned-up polo and shorts instead of her usual look.

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She continued building the case the following week, writing: “I’m just saying I’ve never shanked in a tank top. My theory is still holding strong.”

With that, she also made sure to strongly support Annabell Fuller, who recently found herself caught amidst dress debates.

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Paige Spiranac defends LPGA Tour golfer’s attire choices

London native Annabell Fuller, 23, attracted attention at the AUS PGA when she showed up wearing a high-waisted blue skirt and a white crop-style top with a subtle neckline. And online debates about whether or not women golfers should be allowed to wear crop tops on the course were immediately triggered by the ensemble.

Golf has historically had fairly strict dress codes. For example, collared shirts that are tucked in are still the standard, and male athletes are not allowed to wear shorts during official competitions. So, the question of how crop tops fit into these established guidelines was naturally raised by this.

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“Annabell Fuller dropped this outfit at the AUS PGA. I think it’s 🔥,” Golf commentator Rick Golfs shared on X.

However, Spiranac was quick to put her stance forward, writing, “She looks great, put together and athletic!”

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There were also others like Charley Hull and Hannah Gregg who chimed in.

“Anyone that thinks this is ‘bad’, I really hope you’ve never seen high-level tennis outfits,” Gregg wrote. While Hull called the criticism a shame: “I don’t wear any of them, so it doesn’t really affect me. But I think it’s a shame, as many people label golf old-fashioned and we need to move away from that,” she said.

So, as debates continue, thanks to the vague guidelines, you can always rely on Spiranac to come up with her theories.