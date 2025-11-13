Paige Spiranac Drops Hint About Major New Role Ahead of Grass League Season Finale

Paige Spiranac joined the Grass League’s front office in May ’25. Her role? Primarily, the league’s growth. Since then, she has been its main face, pushing the brand agenda to her 11 million fans. This stage has been rather transformative for her, as she believes she was “born to do this.” Now, as the 2025 season nears its conclusion, the league is going for one last major event, and Spiranac is expanding her role.

“Hey, guys! You might remember that I’m involved with High Stakes Part 3 Golf League, called Grass League,” she reminded her fans with a smile. “Well, we have our final tournament of the year coming up soon…And, exciting news, I’m going to be on the broadcast team, which is going to be live on the Golf Channel, on December 6th. So you’ll definitely want to tune into that…I will see you out there,” said Spiranac while announcing the final round of the 2025 GL Championship.

Spiranac‘s excitement about the league has always been palpable. She met co-founder Jimmy Hoselton at the WM, and she knew this was for her. “There was so much synergy between my brand and their brand… it just clicked and made sense,” she gushed. After covering the first event, Spiranac was all in, convinced that the Grass League was the real deal. Her excitement was evident as she continued to share key details about the finale.

The Championship is from December 5-6, at Grass Clippings Rolling Hills in Tempe, Arizona. It is a fully lit par-54. Golf Channel will bring the broadcast right to their home, but with Paige Spiranac’s presence, you wouldn’t want to miss the live experience. The finale will feature 40 teams. Each of the league’s ten franchises will build four 2-person teams. That amounts to 80 golfers competing over two days. The format is an 18-hole scramble; it will start on Friday and continue until Saturday. There is $100,000 on the line for the top 10 teams, and 5,000 championship points for the top 25.

This championship arrives at a pivotal moment in the Grass League’s growth. It was just in July that they raised $2.75 million seed-plus funding. The investments came from Creator Sports Capital (yes, the Good Good Golf one) and Old Tom Capital. CEO Jake Hoselton stated that this will lead to “a strong foundation for long-term league growth.” That growth might soon come true as two new franchises may be added for the 2026 season.

The roster already includes big names like Dave Roberts, Wyndham Clark, Good Good Golf, and tennis pro Mardy Fish, among several others. Next season will also likely see more tournaments, more flagship events, and more pro-am style competitions. Paige Spiranac’s own Grass Match Series will officially become part of the series.

And with so much to unbox, another interesting name has recently joined hands with the league.

Colt Knost joins Grass League amid Mid-Am fire

A few days back, one of Grass League’s teams, The Hollywood Hitters, announced the signing of Colt Knost on its roster. The timing of all this seems rather unusual, nonetheless. It was just over two weeks since he ignited a major debate in golf by announcing that he had officially applied to regain his amateur status and would be competing in the US Mid-Amateur Championship.

Given his resume, which includes 199 PGA Tour starts as a top-ranked amateur, who racked up more than $4.5 million, a US Amateur title, and a Walker Cup appearance, the move likely received a lot of sharp criticism. And that’s why it makes his joining the Grass League so bizarre. Yet, there’s no legal violation that he’ll be stepping into.

The Grass League’s format allows amateurs and pros to compete side-by-side, and the USGA permits its amateur players to play in select pro or scratch events, without any harm to their status. This is in stark contrast to how the PGA Tour deals with ‘unsactioned events.‘ With conflicting schedules and other reasons, fans are not going to see any notable PGA Tour player on the roster. If you’re thinking Wyndham Clark, then he just owns one of the teams (San Diego Munis); he’ll not be competing physically on the course. That’s a loophole that he has banked on, just like Knost.

For the Grass League, however, such additions will be profitable. The more high-profile, unconventional figures align themselves with it, the more it will draw attention.