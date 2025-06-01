Paige Spiranac Forced to Issue Stern Reminder as Fresh Cloud of Danger Looms After Exposing Fraudsters

If you want a PhD in dealing with online scams, Paige Spiranac is your go-to influencer! They’ve practically followed her every step of the way. Over the years, the golf influencer and former pro has been impersonated countless times, with scammers using her name and image to lure unsuspecting fans into handing over money, personal details, or both. She’s spoken out repeatedly against the online scams, trying to set the record straight, but this time, a new threat has loomed in.

Paige has said this a million times by now: she only has one verified account on each platform, and that’s the only place she’s active. To keep her fans safe from scams, she recently dropped a friendly reminder: “Hi, just a friendly reminder I only have my verified accounts. I don’t have Telegram, Google Hangouts, or anything like that! I only have my Passes account where I respond directly to people.” She’s made it super clear because scammers keep popping up, pretending to be her on all sorts of apps, trying to trick fans out of money or info. But the newest and creepiest threat is AI.

“Also, be aware of AI videos and pictures. Always report and block. Thank you.” Paige Spiranac warns about a new wave of scams using AI-generated videos and images that fake her voice and face. These deepfakes are much harder to spot than fake accounts and make it easier for scammers to trick people. She urges her fans to be cautious, verify anything suspicious, and always report and block fake content.

In 2024, Paige made it clear on her social channels, “Please do not give anyone money who is claiming to be me. I don’t have a Google Hangouts account, a WhatsApp account, or a Telegram account.” She added, “Anyone claiming to be me or claiming to be an associate of mine is fake.” This came after fans reported receiving private messages from fake accounts pretending to be her, often using intimate language, promises of exclusive contact, or fake charity requests to lure money from victims. From fake dating profiles to impersonators promising giveaways or private chats, Paige has dealt with all of it.



When Paige teamed up with Bryson DeChambeau, scammers jumped on the hype to try and pull a fast one. They created fake accounts pretending to be Paige or someone from her crew, hitting up fans with messages trying to get money or personal info. Paige didn’t hold back and set things straight: “I will never ask you for money. If someone says they’re me or part of my team, it’s a scam.” She told her followers to always look for the verified checkmark on her official accounts and to report any sketchy profiles ASAP. But this time the threat is even more dangerous: a new age technology.

Spiranac is not the only one who has faced this. Several LPGA pros and other influencers have also faced this issue. Spiranac has just been a constant one voicing this out.

Paige Spiranac has been an active voice to call out the fraudsters…

Things got real when fellow golf influencer Hailey Ostrom shared her terrifying experience with a stalker. A man who had been catfished by someone pretending to be Ostrom showed up at her house. He was convinced they were in a relationship and had even sent her money, except, of course, it wasn’t her. And how can Paige ignore this incident happening with a fellow friend when she’s always been vocal about it?



“This is why I speak out about impersonation and catfishing. This has happened to me, and it’s terrifying. I’m so sorry you’re going through this, Hailey.” A few years back, she went through something eerily similar. One of her own stalkers had also been catfished by a fake Paige account, believed they were romantically involved, and the situation escalated dangerously. She’s spoken openly about how that experience shook her to the core and left lasting mental scars.

But now, with AI making these scams even harder to spot, the pressure is on. How will Paige stay ahead of the game? Fans are watching closely!