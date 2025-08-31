Paige Spiranac Gets Honest About Demanding Schedule 3 Months After Making Career Leap

She has long been known as golf’s most recognizable content creator, amassing millions of followers with her bold personality and online presence. But these days, Paige Spiranac is finding fulfillment in a unique role, one that challenges her in new ways and taps into a side of her that fans haven’t always seen.

Back in May, Spiranac took on a strategic leadership role with the upstart Grass League, marking a bold step into sports media and management. Now, months into her new position, Spiranac is not just embracing the demands of leadership and brand building, but even commentary. Just a few hours ago, she posted an update on X — “Been on the mic a lot lately and I’m loving it!”

After years of pushing through criticism, burnout, and the pressures of life in the spotlight, that one sentence reveals something deeper — Spiranac is rediscovering her joy. A new kind of joy. Not from the validation of likes or viral moments, but from purpose, passion, and the feeling that, for the first time in a long time, she’s exactly where she’s meant to be.

It’s a shift that’s been quietly building for years. Paige Spiranac’s popularity has exploded over the years, but so has the pressure. The relentless scrutiny that came with her online fame began to chip away at her love for the game. “I had lost joy in playing golf,” she admitted, reflecting on that period.

Content creation offered her a lifeline—a space to connect with fans on her terms. And while it brought massive success, it also brought exhaustion. But the Grass League offered something different, and Spiranac felt that shift almost immediately. “I was born to do this tbh lol,” she wrote back on August 8, perfectly capturing why her new Grass League role led her to find her calling as a commentator.

As the face of the world’s first high-stakes par-3 league, Spiranac now wears many hats. And despite having over 11 million followers across platforms, mainly through her content creation gigs, Spiranac’s confession, “I just feel like there’s so much untapped potential for me,” goes to show that she’s not just chasing the spotlight but also growth.

As the Grass League gains traction and gears up for its championship in December, Paige Spiranac’s voice is becoming just as influential off the course as it once was on it. And by leaning into storytelling and staying true to her vision, she might just be shaping the future of golf’s next big thing.

Paige Spiranac feels the Grass League will push golf into an exciting new era

While Spiranac’s career pivot is personal, it’s also closely tied to the evolution of the Grass League itself—an ambitious new venture aiming to reimagine golf for a modern audience. It is the world’s first high-stakes par-3 league, as it features a team-based competition under the lights at LED-lit venues. The upstart league, now in its sophomore season, features a two-person scramble format and already airs its events live on Golf Channel.

“The Grass League is breaking boundaries and pushing golf into an exciting new era,” Spiranac said. She took on the strategic leadership and management role in May, but had already collaborated with the league in a hands-on capacity—serving as a correspondent and even managing social media for an event. “I’m thrilled to join the Front Office and help shape not only how the league looks and feels but how it connects with fans and grows the game,” she said of her new role.

For Spiranac, it’s a perfect match. “It’s really exciting for me because those are passions I’ve had within my own business,” she said of her new front office role, which includes everything from digital marketing and brand engagement to talent scouting and sponsor outreach. “Now to be able to use my expertise with Grass League is something I’m really looking forward to,” she added, as she feels the league will take her own career and the game to a new level.