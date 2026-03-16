Paige Spiranac Gets Involved After Matt Fitzpatrick Flagged Being Heckled by American Fans Again

For Matt Fitzpatrick, the 18th hole at TPC Sawgrass carried the same cacophony he experienced at the Ryder Cup in 2025. As he stepped up to the tee, trying to hold off American Cameron Young, fans began booing. But the way Fitzpatrick explained the situation after the tournament left golf influencer Paige Spiranac stunned.

“I don’t think I’ve ever heard someone yell something at a golf tournament and thought, ‘Wow, that was funny.’ I’m so happy they did that,” Spiranac wrote on X.

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During the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship, Fitzpatrick found himself in a high-stakes duel with Young. Just then, fans started chanting “USA! USA!” while he tried to hit his final putt. But the Englishman remained unfazed even after a costly bogey on the 18th handed the title to Young.

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And when asked about the atmosphere, Fitzpatrick said:

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“Listen, the crowd, that was literally child’s play compared to Bethpage. If they think that was anything, then they need to reassess. Get yourself up to New York. Listen, that’s how it is…. I knew it was coming. I had it with Jordan Spieth in 2023. Yeah, it’s funny to me. I find it hilarious.”

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It’s indeed a unique explanation, but it also says just how intense (and ugly) the situation was a year prior at Bethpage Black. European players were subjected to continuous verbal abuse, but none more so than Rory McIlroy. The situation reached a breaking point when a beer was hurled from the stands, striking McIlroy’s wife, Erica Stoll, on her hat. The situation turned so intense that the PGA of America sent an apology letter to the European team after the event.

“I got a lovely email from Derek Sprague apologizing,” McIlroy said. “Erica worked with Derek at the PGA of America back in the day, so we know Derek and his wife pretty well. He couldn’t have been more gracious or apologetic, and he wrote us a lovely letter, which we really appreciated.”

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Fitzpatrick faced similar heat when he won the RBC Heritage over defending champion Jordan Spieth in 2023.

But be it the Ryder Cup or any other such event, Paige Spiranac has long been vocal about this toxic trend.

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“I’m sadly not shocked by the fan behavior at the Ryder Cup because it’s become the norm at most sporting events and in my opinion it needs to change across all sports,” Paige Spiranac commented on the ugly fan behavior and taunts aimed at Team Europe during the Ryder Cup in 2025.

Imago STATELINE, NV – JULY 14: Professional golfer Paige Spiranac lines up her putt during the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship on July 14, 2017 at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, NV. (Photo by Lyle Setter/Icon Sportswire) GOLF: JUL 14 American Century Celebrity Golf Championship PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxDENxONLY Icon170714029

But beyond the professional friction, a very sweet and personal story was happening with Fitzpatrick’s wife, Katherine Gaal, at the 2025 Ryder Cup.

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Katherine Gaal’s big decision

As an American and a former Miss New Jersey runner-up, Gaal found herself in an awkward scenario. She was standing on New York soil while her home crowd relentlessly heckled her husband’s team. While many in her position might choose to keep a low profile to avoid the heat, they have their reasons. Shane Lowry’s wife, Wendy, had a very rough time at a previous event when she received “dog’s abuse” from the crowd. Even Xander Schauffele’s father decided to stay home for the same reason. But Gaal made a definitive choice.

She was seen prominently supporting Team Europe, even being photographed hugging Fitzpatrick on the final day despite the hostility, which included fans mocking Fitzpatrick’s Skechers shoes and his braces.

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“There’s always been conversations about what could happen or what couldn’t happen. I think everyone is very well-versed on what that is,” Fitzpatrick said. “But again, we’ve had that conversation between me and her, and she said that, ‘It doesn’t matter. I’ll be out there, whatever, it really doesn’t matter. I’m not going to be affected at all.'”

Returning to the 2026 PLAYERS Championship, Fitzpatrick was far from the only star to deal with a rowdy gallery at TPC Sawgrass. Rory McIlroy was heckled by a group of fans who shouted, “Get in the water!” after his approach traveled 102 yards and plunged into the water. Though that group was ejected from the grounds, the debate about golf fans and their loud voices will surely continue for a long time.