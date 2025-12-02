Paige Spiranac Highlights the Overlooked Short-Game Fix Most Golfers Miss

Paige Spiranac didn’t follow the usual path in golf, and her advice breaks from it, too. The former gymnast who is now a golf instructor claims that golfers are practicing the wrong things, which is why their scores are so high.

During a recent appearance on the We Need a Fourth podcast with hosts Brian Baumgartner, Cooper Manning, and Kenny Mayne, the conversation turned to practical improvement. Baumgartner asked a question that cuts to the core of golf instruction: “My final question for you is as a golf instructor, what is the first thing that you would work on me and my game?”

Spiranac said that many golfers need to change their practice routines. She highlighted the importance of the short game, stating, “Everyone can always get better with their short game and their putting. And I tell everyone that. Doesn’t matter if you’re a 20 handicap, if you’re a scratch golfer. If you want to shoot lower scores, you need to have an elite short game.”

She went further, offering a specific projection, “Having a really good short game is the one thing that you’ll lower your scores by at least five shots if you just start committing to practicing short game.” Professional tournaments show that top golfers don’t drive much farther than amateur players. However, their short game skills often impress beginners. Spiranac notes that improving your short game can lower your score by five strokes. While big drives may be flashy, scoring well relies on accuracy around the green.

In the past, she has created a video where she shared tips on improving the short game. In that video, she mentioned that tour players “don’t hit the ball as well as you might think, but their short game will absolutely impress you.” While many recreational golfers spend time at the driving range focusing on their swings, professionals understand that most scoring occurs within 50 yards of the hole.

Imago August 28, 2024, Atlanta, Georgia, USA: Paige Spiranac tees off the 10th hole during the inaugural 2024 Creator Classic Tour Championship presented by Blackstone at East Lake Golf Club. Atlanta USA – ZUMAw109 20240828_fap_w109_025 Copyright: xDebbyxWongx

The bump and run is a key technique for a good short game. Spiranac stresses, “The first and most important thing is to commit to your shot. Commit to it.” Choosing the right club depends on factors like the grass and lie, but the main focus should be on execution. For golfers with higher handicaps, Spiranac offers simple advice: “You just want to make it easy, especially if you have a higher handicap. You might even want to putt. The best thing is to make sure you get the ball on the green.”

Paige Spiranac says that the main goal is not to land every chip shot close to the hole. She explains, “Your target may be a circle of 10 feet, but you might still have a 10-footer for par. You can save that.” It’s more important to avoid needing a second chip than to get the ball right by the hole. She then dropped the hint, “The most important thing is to keep the triangle and rock your shoulders.” As per her, this method helps in making consistent contact without having to execute perfectly.

She also talked about the challenge that came while going for short-sided shots. Especially when there’s little green between the ball and the pin. Her advice? Go for a different approach along with technical execution.

Paige Spiranac suggested, “When you have a difficult shot and know you might not land it within a foot or two, think about the best shot being 10 feet away. Accept that, focus on making the putt, and then move on to the next hole.”

And the technical execution advice was “Don’t try to make it too difficult. Don’t try to add so much loft and do all that. You don’t need to do all of that.” The motion itself stays compact: “Just a little bit of loft, wide stance, weight forward, turn back, kind of throw the hand starting about here, drop it. And it’s not even a big follow-through.” This controlled approach generates the necessary loft and spin without requiring aggressive manipulation.

She also emphasized how many golfers are intimidated by the flop shot, but Spiranac’s advice is to keep things simple. “Everyone’s always so scared of the flop shot. I love it. It’s not that hard,” she explains. The setup mirrors the bunker shot she teaches: “Open the club. Wide stance. When I say a wide stance, I’m literally saying, wide.” Keeping weight on the front foot stops early club bottoming, and a wider stance enhances stability and simplifies hand release.

Many golfers use more effort than necessary when swinging. “Relax. That’s the most important thing. Just let the club do the work,” advises Spiranac. She demonstrates how to hit shots with minimal effort while generating spin by keeping the clubface open and using her hands correctly.

Spiranac emphasizes that the setup and release through impact are the key components of the swing, not the follow-through. She explains that while the bump-and-run shot is different, lofted shots around the green—like short-sided, flopped, or bunker shots—utilize similar techniques. “It’s the same technique; you just adjust the swing length and hand release based on the shot.” For less loft, use a shorter swing with less hand release. For more loft, open the clubface and fully release your hands through impact.

Interestingly, Paige Spiranac did not only talk about how the game can be improved. She also addressed a broader issue affecting professional golf: the sport’s resistance to player authenticity and social media engagement.

Spiranac questions golf’s reserved culture and urges more openness

Brian Baumgartner asked Paige Spiranac if PGA Tour players make a mistake by not using social media to connect with fans. She quickly expressed her concerns, saying that many quiet professional golfers indicate there are bigger issues in golf’s culture.

The 32-year-old pointed out that athletes in other sports, like LeBron James and Stephen Curry, use social media to interact with fans and share their personalities. She believes golfers miss opportunities to make connections this way. However, she said that too much outside noise, attention, and pressure can “mentally mess you up” in golf, which puts a negative impact on performance instead of boosting it.

Spiranac noted that many golfers avoid being themselves or speaking out because they worry about what traditional sponsors and the conservative golf community will think. They are often afraid to show their true selves even when they are off the course.

For Spiranac, it’s not just about brand image; it’s also about mental health and authenticity. Golfers who remain closed off miss the chance to connect with fans and may harm their own peace of mind. She thinks being open and showing personality can go hand in hand with professionalism, which might be exactly what golf needs right now.