Paige Spiranac Left ‘Salty’ as Bryson DeChambeau Claims Her Online Spotlight

While most competitions in the golf world occur on the course, some happen on social media, too. In one such battle, Bryson DeChambeau recently dethroned Paige Spiranac. However, her reaction wasn’t anger; it was a mix of playful competitiveness and acknowledgement.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I think so, but I’m a little salty right now because I had it on Instagram and I was really proud about that. And Bryson DeChambeau just dethroned me,” Paige Spiranac said on a Vanity Index Podcast aired on Spotify. “He’s like the king of Instagram right now. I’m really gonna have to step my game.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Paige currently has around 4.0 to 4.1 million followers on Instagram. As she noted in her conversation, she was once at the very top of the list of most-followed golf personalities. Even Tiger Woods has 3.7 million followers, which is less than what she has. However, Bryson DeChambeau has now dethroned her with over 4.3 million followers.

Both share images, videos, and stories of their professional and personal lives on Instagram. However, one thing that could have helped DeChambeau more is his cross-sport collaboration posts.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has collaborated with celebrities from other fields, such as Steph Curry (basketball), Kevin Hart (entertainment), Adam Sandler (entertainment), Matthew Stafford (NFL), etc., for his YouTube channel. He also shares images of these collaborations on his Instagram handle. Notably, this could be the one thing that could have helped him edge past Paige Spiranac.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bryson DeChambeau (@brysondechambeau) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Spiranac said this while answering whether she is at the top in followers across all social media platforms. While she didn’t comment on that, the numbers say that it is a tough competition between her and the 2x major champion.

The table below shows the number of followers they have on different social media channels:

ADVERTISEMENT

Platform Paige Spiranac’s following Bryson DeChambeau’s following Instagram 4 million 4.3 million X (formerly Twitter) 1.1 million 577.7K YouTube 466K subscribers 2.59 million subscribers Facebook 3.5 million – 9066 504K – 7971.7

Collectively, Paige Spiranac has 9.066 million followers across the four platforms. On the other hand, Bryson DeChambeau has 7.071 million followers. Thus, Spiranac wins collectively. However, Bryson DeChambeau has a larger following on Instagram and YouTube than she does.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is thanks to the American professional’s engaging YouTube videos. He has emerged as one of the biggest YouTube golf stars. He has amassed more than 2 million followers within a short span of time and now enjoys millions of views on his videos.

Notably, the two have even collaborated on content.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paige Spiranac partners with Bryson DeChambeau for Break-50 Challenge

Spiranac has previously trolled the LIV golfer online. For instance, she once mocked DeChambeau’s drives during the 2021 Masters. However, her views have changed since then. In fact, she later called him “kind, funny, and self-deprecating” in person, while admitting she sometimes used to make fun of him.

Later, they collaborated on YouTube content. In January 2024, the 9x PGA Tour winner uploaded a video titled “I Gave Paige Spiranac A Golf Lesson.” The video featured him helping Spiranac fix her duck hook and alignment issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

The same month, the duo filmed at Albany Golf Course, with DeChambeau caddying for the golf influencer. She returned the favor by doing the same for him.

Then, in March 2024, the LIV golfer invited Spiranac for his Break-50 Challenge. The YouTube video of this challenge amassed over 3.6 million views and over 3,000 comments. While many of his videos have over 5 million views, the one with Paige Spiranac is still one of the most viewed videos on his channel.

Their growing online collaborations show that friendly competition can coexist with mutual support. They have become experts at blending entertainment with genuine golf tips for fans. Bryson DeChambeau is currently ahead of Spiranac on Instagram. However, her multi-platform reach and continued engagement prove she remains a dominant force in the sport’s digital space.