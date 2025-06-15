brand-logo
Paige Spiranac Locks Horns With Rory McIlroy’s Critics Amid Drama at U.S. Open

ByShiffa Jeelani

Jun 15, 2025 | 12:29 PM EDT

After days of headlines speculating over his silence, Rory McIlroy finally addressed the media at the 2025 U.S. Open, and made it clear the silence was intentional. “It’s more a frustration with you guys,” McIlroy told reporters, referring to the media’s role in leaking details about his driver’s non-conforming status at the PGA Championship. The leak, which occurred just minutes before his opening tee time at Valhalla, blindsided the four-time major winner and, in his words, “completely threw me.” He added that he had been “totally available for the last few years” and felt he had “earned the right” to skip interviews when needed. “Sometimes I just want to play golf,” he said plainly.

The comments sparked a flurry of reactions—some sympathetic, others critical. But one strong voice came to McIlroy’s defense: golf personality Paige Spiranac. In a post on X, Spiranac wrote: “Might be an unpopular opinion here but he doesn’t have to talk to the media if he doesn’t want to. It’s not required. And why would he when everyone is always analyzing and criticizing his every move. There is clearly something more going on none of us are privy to so maybe let’s not all pile on.”

Spiranac’s take struck a chord with fans who have watched McIlroy navigate the pressures of fame, leadership, and expectation—all while chasing the one major still missing from his resume. As Oakmont pushed players to their emotional limits, her words served as a reminder: sometimes, silence is self-preservation, not defiance.

This is a developing story…

Is Rory McIlroy right to shun the media, or should he face the music like a pro?

