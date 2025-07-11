Paige Spiranac Provides a Six-Word Update After Claiming to ‘Hate’ Golf; Fans React

Paige Spiranac never fully walked away from golf. Even after leaving the professional circuit in 2016. It was last November when she shared that she had finally started to feel the spark she had once lost. After practicing hard and hitting some great courses, she said she had “fallen back in love with the game,” and it looked like she was really enjoying her time on the course again. Until golf betrayed her, again!

Just a few days ago, Spiranac reminded her followers that golf isn’t always so kind. Sharing a brutally honest update on X, she wrote, “I hate golf.” The reason was that she went 8 over through 3 holes, hitting 5 shanks. Then, she proceeded to shoot 2 under for the next 15 holes. Her round was indeed a rollercoaster. Something golf is known for. Now, she has a positive update for her fans.

“Update. Hit the ball fantastic on the range today. Not one shank,” she shared with her fans on X. Good progress, Paige! She then shared a 6-word message, reflecting on her previous experience, and what caused the trouble: “Confirmed this is a mental issue.” She was hitting the ball beautifully on the range, not a single shank in sight. Everything felt smooth and easy, the kind of session that makes you believe you’ve finally figured it out. But instead of walking away feeling confident, she was left shaking her head, realizing the real issue had nothing to do with her swing. “I fear I may have the golf course yips,” she added.

The golf yip can be a serious threat to her upcoming events. Spiranac is set to take part in the Internet Invitational, where she’ll be bringing her game to a new stage. She has also teamed up with Grass League for the event, blending her social media presence with competitive play in a format that’s as much about fun as it is about performance. And with her struggles more mental than technical at the moment, putting together a solid round was always going to be a challenge.

Naturally, Paige Spiranac’s update drew a wave of reactions from golf fans ranging from advice to light humor and support.

What Golf Fans Had to Say About Paige Spiranac’s Update

Fans jumped in with a mix of lighthearted suggestions and personal tips to help her deal with the yips. One person said, “Grip strength used to play a factor in my shanks,” referring to how holding the club too tightly can mess with the swing path and lead to poor contact. A relaxed grip, especially under pressure, can often make a big difference.

One fan offered a grounded take, saying, “Everyone is Scottie Scheffler on the range.” Taking a sly dig at Spiranac, this one fan said that the real test is under the competitive conditions, and in relaxed conditions like a driving range, or leisure play, everyone can perform like Scottie. In competitive play at 2024 Creator Classic, Paige finished with a score with 2 over on the board, not very attractive!

Another fan took a more relaxed view, saying, “Just call it a ‘golf funk’ and move on. Bet it’ll self-correct in a few rounds.” A funk is seen as a temporary dip in form, while the yips are more mental and harder to shake. The suggestion was simple: don’t overthink it, just keep playing.

Some fans also responded with encouragement, reassuring her that what she’s going through is part of the game. One commented, “No yips. You got this,” keeping it short and positive. Another added, “Shanks are a self-fulfilling prophecy, Paige. Get out of your head and into the game. You got this!” suggesting that overthinking can make things worse and that staying mentally clear might help her get back on track.

Through all the ups and downs, one thing’s clear: Paige isn’t alone in this. Whether it’s tips, jokes, or simple encouragement, the golf community continues to follow her journey, one swing at a time.