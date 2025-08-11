Paige Spiranac Reacts to Tommy Fleetwood’s Heartbreaking PGA Tour Loss In Memphis

Imagine getting inches close to your maiden PGA Tour win and then choking the close call. Well, that’s exactly what happened with Tommy Fleetwood. Reigning at the top of the leaderboard at T1 until Round 3 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, a brutal final round ended his hopes of securing his first-ever PGA Tour win. After another close call at the Travelers Championship earlier this year, this is the second time Fleetwood has gotten close to winning a PGA title this year. At this point, it is hard not to feel bad for the 34-year-old, and other golfers are getting on the same train.

Although Tommy Fleetwood started Round 3 on a negative note with a double-bogey on the par-5 third, he soon rebounded. He showcased resilience, rebuilding a three-shot cushion before the late stumble on the 18th hole. Fleetwood still ended the day with high spirits, with a one-shot lead at 14-under. However, the tables turned at the final moment, and the Fleetwood finished T3 with a score of 15-under at St. Jude.

Retired golfer Paige Spiranac clearly noticed the ill-fated luck of Fleetwood. However, he is not the only PGA Tour Pro without a win this season. What could have been a moment of rewriting history turned into a disastrous failure. Spiranac, taking this to her X, commented, “You really have to feel for Fleetwood at this point. Brutal.” Well, ‘brutal’ might be the only way of describing Fleetwood’s 2025 season, and even his entire career.

However, this stat underscores something deeper. Does the 34-year-old crumble under Sunday pressure? This is not the first time Fleetwood choked in the final round after putting on a show throughout the event. Earlier this year at the Travelers Championship, the picture looked the same. Fleetwood entered the final round with a three-shot lead. An easy day at the TPC River Highlands, maintaining the lead, would have earned him the win. Instead, he made three bogeys in his first 4 holes, a disheartening way to start right off the bat. Although Fleetwood gained a slight advantage by securing a two-stroke lead on the back nine. However, Fleetwood missed the lead yet again with a bogey at 18, while Keegan Bradley snatched the trophy that was within inches of Fleetwood’s reach.

History repeated itself in a similar battle at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. For much of the final round, he looked in control, fending off pressure from Justin Rose and Scottie Scheffler with steady ball-striking and a timely birdie on the 15th that stretched his lead to two. Standing on the 16th tee, Fleetwood was ready to seal his first PGA Tour victory. Despite being so close to the win, Fleetwood kept himself grounded. But a par on the 16th, followed by a costly bogey on 17, cracked the door open. Despite a gritty up-and-down at the last, Fleetwood watched his advantage vanish as Justin Rose and J.J. Spaun surged to 16-under, leaving him agonizingly short of the playoff.

For fans and players alike, Fleetwood’s loss was not just brutal but also heartbreaking. Even after a stretch of commendable T5 and T10 finishes, Fleetwood will continue to seek his maiden victory on the PGA Tour.

Tommy Fleetwood’s PGA Tour curse

For years, Tommy Fleetwood’s PGA Tour career has been a study in brilliance without the final breakthrough. The so-called “curse” stems from a record that blends elite consistency with a stubborn absence of wins. Across 161 career starts, Fleetwood has collected more than $31.36 million in official earnings, made the cut 137 times (an 85% rate), and stacked up 28 top-5 finishes and 42 top-10s. Yet in the column that matters most—PGA Tour wins—he still sits at zero.

This isn’t a case of a player struggling to get into contention. Fleetwood has finished runner-up six times and placed third on five occasions. He’s been on the leaderboard late on Sundays more than almost anyone in his era without lifting a trophy. Each close call seems to add weight to the next, turning every Sunday chance into another test of resolve.

The latest chapter came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where Fleetwood’s T3 finish at 15-under left him just one shot shy of the leaders. It was a familiar script—well within reach, only to see the win slip away. Speaking after the round, he admitted, “I’m obviously going to be disappointed. I said last time, there’s a lot of positives to take … I won’t feel like that right now.” In the immediate aftermath, the sting of another missed chance outweighed any silver linings.

Importantly, this drought exists only on the PGA Tour. Fleetwood has eight international victories and a strong Ryder Cup record, proving his pedigree on the global stage. But for him, the dream of that first American win remains unfulfilled—a goal that has become more pressing with every near-miss.

Fleetwood, now 9th in the FedExCup standings and 15th in the OWGR, isn’t out of chances. Next up is the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club in Maryland—a prime stage for redemption. At 34, with elite form and a playoff position secured, Fleetwood is once again poised to challenge. Whether the “curse” continues or finally breaks may come down to just a few swings.